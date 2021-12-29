WHO chief worried about ‘tsunami’ of omicron, delta cases

MILAN: Italy reported another fresh record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with new cases hitting 98,030 against 78,313 a day earlier, the health ministry said.



The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 148 from 202 on Tuesday.



Italy has registered 137,091 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 5,85 million cases to date.



Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,578 on Wednesday, up from 10,089 a day earlier.



There were 126 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 119 on Tuesday.



The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,185 from a previous 1,145.



Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, in line with Tuesday's record, the health ministry said.