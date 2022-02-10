As case counts fall, WHO chief warns 'Covid isn't finished'..​

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) insisted that Covid-19 isn't finished with us, appealing for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that new infections fell but virus deaths rose worldwide over the past week.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launching a new $23 billion campaign to fund WHO's efforts to lead a fair rollout of Covid -19 tests, treatments and vaccines around the world, cautioned that "diseases know no borders" and the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has shown that "any feeling of safety can change in a moment"...