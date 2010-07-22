WHO chief praises Pakistan for keeping economy afloat while facing COVID-19.

The WHO chief recently published an op-ed for The Independent in which he highlighted the fact that Pakistan has been able to decisively counter COVID-19 while also keeping their economy afloat. Tedros attributed this primarily to the strong workforce that Pakistan has built over the years due to polio.
