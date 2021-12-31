What's new

WHO chief optimistic disease will be beaten in 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief says he is optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.


Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding" in a new year statement.

His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.
Global Covid cases now stand at 287m, while nearly 5.5m people have died.

Across the world people are marking the new year but celebrations are muted, with many countries wanting to discourage crowds gathering.
Coronavirus remains part of daily life: a disease that has shut borders, split families and in some places made it unthinkable to leave the house without carrying a mask.


Despite all this, Dr Tedros sounded a positive note in his speech, noting that there are now many more tools to treat Covid-19.
But he warned that continuing inequity in vaccine distribution was increasing the risk of the virus evolving.

"Narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict," he said.
"If we end inequity, we end the pandemic," he added.
In other developments:

  • South Africa, where Omicron was first reported, has lifted an overnight curfew after announcing the country is likely to have passed the peak of new infections
  • A German virologist, Christian Drosten, told ZDF television he expects a "relatively normal" winter, pointing to data suggesting that Omicron cases are not as severe
  • Several countries, including the UK, Italy and Greece, reported record cases
  • Thousands more flights have been cancelled, nearly half of them in the US, as airlines struggle with crew sickness
  • Israel has become one of the first countries in the world to approve a fourth Covid vaccination
In his comments, Dr Tedros also alluded to low vaccination rates.

While most of the population in Europe and the Americas have received at least one dose, a WHO target of full vaccination rates in 40% of every country by the end of 2021 has been missed across most of Africa.

Dr Tedros has previously criticised wealthier nations for "gobbling up" the global vaccine supply, fully vaccinating much of their populations while others wait for their first doses.

The WHO has set a new goal for 2022: vaccinate 70% of people in all countries by July to end the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS
Global vaccine rollout





LocationPercent fully vaccinatedTotal doses
World49
9,097,104,632
China84
2,795,716,000
India43
1,435,195,841
US61
506,313,935
Brazil67
330,718,457
Indonesia41
271,240,030
Japan78
199,596,362
Pakistan30
153,477,237
Mexico56
148,689,393
Vietnam57
148,198,862
Germany70
148,010,358
Russia46
146,163,749
Bangladesh27
132,282,376
UK69
132,121,605
Turkey61
130,571,857
France73
122,386,879
Iran60
116,210,697
Italy74
109,976,998
Philippines44
107,277,506
Thailand65
102,681,943
South Korea83
102,272,231
Spain81
86,237,508
Argentina71
75,644,660
Canada77
68,084,993
Colombia55
63,992,507
Malaysia78
57,305,127
Egypt20
52,819,190
Saudi Arabia65
50,477,457
Morocco62
50,265,580
Peru63
48,228,055
Poland56
46,549,512
Chile86
43,713,928
Australia76
42,272,089
Uzbekistan33
38,864,733
Taiwan66
34,493,865
Sri Lanka64
33,516,336
Myanmar24
31,859,036
Cambodia81
30,336,200
Cuba85
30,090,996
Venezuela40
30,049,714
Ukraine31
28,296,720
South Africa26
27,850,779
Ecuador70
27,304,608
Netherlands71
26,595,765
United Arab Emirates91
22,406,584
Nepal33
21,988,516
Belgium76
21,451,272
Portugal89
19,229,373
Sweden73
17,517,091
Kazakhstan45
17,453,484
Greece67
17,100,487
Israel64
16,665,409
Austria71
16,323,415
Romania41
15,796,163
Czech Republic62
15,335,120
Hungary62
15,074,636
Mozambique18
14,408,516
Nigeria2
14,149,682
Iraq14
14,140,578
Dominican Republic52
14,057,252
Switzerland67
13,663,542
Algeria13
12,545,356
Rwanda37
12,316,233
Denmark78
11,993,187
Tunisia49
11,979,466
Azerbaijan46
11,286,004
Guatemala25
11,247,608
Angola11
11,164,918
Ethiopia1
10,894,936
Hong Kong62
9,886,743
Uganda3
9,763,030
Kenya7
9,739,482
Norway72
9,691,822
Honduras43
9,589,064
Bolivia38
9,556,929
El Salvador64
9,553,791
Singapore87
9,543,800
Ireland77
9,510,367
Finland74
9,489,226
Jordan38
8,265,793
Serbia47
8,239,799
New Zealand75
8,143,384
Nicaragua43
7,785,141
Costa Rica68
7,756,348
Ghana7
7,755,231
Belarus34
7,708,200
Turkmenistan52
7,580,976
Zimbabwe21
7,222,341
Uruguay77
6,959,931
Kuwait74
6,942,690
Paraguay41
6,833,614
Tajikistan28
6,287,345
Slovakia44
6,073,488
Oman55
6,046,310
Panama56
5,869,229
Laos42
5,830,021
Mongolia65
5,337,594
Sudan3
5,251,235
Afghanistan9
5,228,706
Qatar76
5,182,058
Ivory Coast6
4,812,235
Croatia48
4,684,781
Lebanon27
4,351,154
Lithuania68
4,083,697
Bulgaria28
3,682,460
Palestinian Territories28
3,315,774
Bahrain67
3,212,489
Slovenia57
2,894,044
Guinea7
2,770,451
Libya12
2,664,009
Latvia67
2,542,389
Georgia29
2,495,435
Tanzania2
2,431,769
Togo12
2,377,399
Albania36
2,316,606
Senegal5
2,269,383
Kyrgyzstan15
2,245,084
Botswana42
2,137,289
Mauritius71
2,036,896
Mauritania15
1,843,386
Benin11
1,773,592
Moldova24
1,770,434
Malawi3
1,764,634
Syria4
1,753,522
North Macedonia39
1,741,245
Zambia6
1,669,400
Kosovo44
1,666,176
Armenia23
1,626,738
Bosnia and Herzegovina22
1,553,874
Cyprus68
1,541,159
Estonia62
1,515,552
Somalia5
1,504,914
Trinidad and Tobago47
1,397,059
Congo10
1,295,601
Fiji67
1,267,045
Jamaica19
1,199,076
Timor-Leste40
1,195,990
Bhutan72
1,154,843
Mali2
1,057,653
Burkina Faso3
1,053,330
Malta84
1,052,035
Luxembourg68
1,045,759
Cameroon2
986,281
Niger2
971,636
Macau70
970,888
Sierra Leone5
923,880
Liberia15
880,313
Central African Republic7
790,782
Brunei87
790,506
Maldives68
788,978
Yemen1
786,027
Guyana40
764,898
Madagascar2
742,069
Namibia13
736,133
Iceland83
715,062
Lesotho30
688,097
Montenegro43
630,634
Cape Verde46
571,130
Gabon8
566,021
Comoros28
527,119
Papua New Guinea2
504,018
Suriname38
488,364
Equatorial Guinea14
452,666
Belize49
424,634
Guinea-Bissau1
413,938
Eswatini26
399,616
Chad0.4769
366,585
Bahamas37
300,214
Barbados50
298,361
DR Congo0.1147
291,286
Gambia9
276,276
South Sudan2
268,640
Samoa61
263,189
Solomon Islands8
235,918
Jersey76
202,739
Haiti0.6247
194,341
Seychelles79
183,472
Isle of Man77
177,242
Vanuatu16
152,711
Sao Tome and Principe23
137,612
Djibouti3
135,032
Cayman Islands86
130,608
Tonga53
130,236
Antigua and Barbuda59
120,786
Andorra65
115,709
Bermuda74
112,695
Gibraltar119
108,149
Guernsey21
106,109
Saint Lucia27
104,729
Faroe Islands83
95,287
Kiribati19
82,167
Greenland67
78,500
Grenada31
78,476
Liechtenstein67
62,997
St Vincent and the Grenadines24
61,198
Dominica38
57,044
Turks and Caicos Islands69
56,343
Saint Kitts and Nevis48
54,868
San Marino64
53,942
Monaco59
49,980
British Virgin Islands56
35,799
Cook Islands71
25,339
Anguilla61
20,284
Nauru67
14,863
Tuvalu49
12,114
Saint Helena58
7,892
Burundi0.0288
7,543
Falkland Islands50
4,407
Montserrat30
3,020
Niue71
2,352
Tokelau71
1,936
Pitcairn100
94
British Indian Ocean Territory0
0
Eritrea0
0
North Korea0
0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands0
0
Vatican0
0


This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time.

Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 30 December 2021, 12:48 GMT
 
