WHO chief optimistic disease will be beaten in 2022

South Africa , where Omicron was first reported, has lifted an overnight curfew after announcing the country is likely to have passed the peak of new infections

, where Omicron was first reported, has lifted an overnight curfew after announcing the country is likely to have passed the peak of new infections A German virologist, Christian Drosten, told ZDF television he expects a "relatively normal" winter, pointing to data suggesting that Omicron cases are not as severe

virologist, Christian Drosten, told ZDF television he expects a "relatively normal" winter, pointing to data suggesting that Omicron cases are not as severe Several countries, including the UK, Italy and Greece, reported record cases

and reported record cases Thousands more flights have been cancelled, nearly half of them in the US , as airlines struggle with crew sickness

, as airlines struggle with crew sickness Israel has become one of the first countries in the world to approve a fourth Covid vaccination

What went wrong with vaccinating the world? Three experts explainDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding" in a new year statement.His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.Global Covid cases now stand at 287m, while nearly 5.5m people have died.Across the world people are marking the new year but celebrations are muted, with many countries wanting to discourage crowds gathering.Coronavirus remains part of daily life: a disease that has shut borders, split families and in some places made it unthinkable to leave the house without carrying a mask.Despite all this, Dr Tedros sounded a positive note in his speech, noting that there are now many more tools to treat Covid-19.But he warned that continuing inequity in vaccine distribution was increasing the risk of the virus evolving."Narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict," he said."If we end inequity, we end the pandemic," he added.In other developments:In his comments, Dr Tedros also alluded to low vaccination rates.While most of the population in Europe and the Americas have received at least one dose, a WHO target of full vaccination rates in 40% of every country by the end of 2021 has been missed across most of Africa. Dr Tedros has previously criticised wealthier nations for "gobbling up" the global vaccine supply, fully vaccinating much of their populations while others wait for their first doses.The WHO has set a new goal for 2022: vaccinate 70% of people in all countries by July to end the pandemic.This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time.Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.Source: Our World in DataLast updated: 30 December 2021, 12:48 GMT