What's new

Who betrayed Imran Khan in Supreme Court of Pakistan | Sami Ibrahim Latest

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,250
4
9,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

An eye opening report from the proceedings in the SCP.
Please look at the behaviour of Attorney General of Pakistan and whose behest he was in the SCP, from the report it is clear he was not representing Government of PTI but some other department.

Look at the revelations in the context that opposition had 3 meetings with the Military Establishment and issued threats to them.

Why presenting the evidence of foreign involvement in this fiasco in the SCP was a problem, and for whom!!
Once you look at the whole scenario, everything would become clear, how and why this verdict is secured.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,261
2
22,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The constitution was violated by a bratty stubborn moron and the s.c intervened to set things on right course .

Had s.c validated such arbitaray ruling, parliamentary democracy's fate might have been seized in Pakistan as you'd 've already gotten a precedent of m nae khylnay do ga . I.k nay apni madari dikha k chalay jana tha or bhugtna avaam nay tha .
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
3,277
2
3,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentee said:
The constitution was violated by a bratty stubborn moron and the s.c intervened to set things on right course .

Had s.c validated such arbitaray ruling, parliamentary democracy's fate might have been seized in Pakistan as you'd 've already gotten a precedent of m nae khylnay do ga . I.k nay apni madari dikha k chalay jana tha or bhugtna avaam nay tha .
Click to expand...
what democracy? what constitution?
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,261
2
22,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
S.Y.A said:
what democracy? what constitution?
Click to expand...

Take a class in Pakistani politics and stop being a blind follower of your child hood nostalgia. Your i k isn't that doodh ka dhula he's a madari like Bhutto but the difference is quite subtle. Visit any govt dept and you'd prolly come to know how transfer postings were done and at who's behest ?
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
3,277
2
3,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentee said:
Take a class in Pakistani politics and stop being a blind follower of your child hood nostalgia. Your i k isn't that doodh ka dhula he's a madari like Bhutto but the difference is quite subtle. Visit any govt dept and you'd prolly come to know how transfer postings were done and at who's behest ?
Click to expand...
lol, i am in a govt deptt. transfer posting have got nothing to do with constitution or democracy.

please stop acting like a holier than thou person, and stop being a blind follower yourself. there isnt any democracy in pakistan, just an understanding among the elite. and constitution violations have been carried out numerous times by everyone, first and foremost the "sadiq" and "ameen" article. a parliament made in violation of those articles has no right to rule the country, yet it does. the constitution is nothing but a worthless piece of man-made paper. you are just angry that your guy didnt get to violate it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
Imran Khan's Trump Card
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
crankthatskunk
Lahore High Court orders transfer of Accountability Judges, some asked to report to LHC
Replies
2
Views
628
Last starfighter
L
PaklovesTurkiye
The Supreme Court’s verdict on Nasla tower is setting unsettling precedent
Replies
4
Views
436
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
The Eagle
Shebhaz Sharif Is Insincere In His Condemnation Of Imran Khan’s India Remarks
Replies
0
Views
117
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
PM Imran Khan vs Opposition No Confidence Vote- Updates and Discussion
267 268 269 270 271 272
Replies
4K
Views
85K
baqai
baqai

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom