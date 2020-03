Antiviral compound - Remdesivir Malaria medications - Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine A combination of two HIV drugs - Lopinavir and Ritonavir An immune system messenger - Interferon-beta

A good chunk of the population would be wiped out which means world as a whole will have less population. This should make the people who are concerned withhappyLess population would mean less stress on the climate and less pollution. This should make the people who are concerned withhappy.COVID-19 = SARS + HIVHence there would not be any any vaccine but only the drugs to manage the virus.who manufacture drugs like the below would get good Business.With stock markets crashing people who werewould be very happy.With the new stress on hygiene,producing sanitizes and soaps will make good money.Wih people studying, working and buying from home,providing software for such servies will make good money.With less people and requirements for social distancing becoming the norm, Companies providingwould make good Business.Of course with more and more sick people, they will be huge demand for people and resources to support the