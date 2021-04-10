Who are the torturers in Delhi carnage anthem video? Muslim boy names Jyoti Nagar SHO

The Delhi police claim they can’t identify any of the uniformed men who tortured five Muslim men on a road in northeast Delhi during last year’s communal carnage.

Who are the torturers in Delhi carnage anthem video? Muslim boy names Jyoti Nagar SHO The Delhi police claim they can’t identify any of the uniformed men who tortured five Muslim men on a road in northeast Delhi during last year’s communal carnage.