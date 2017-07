Genuine question here. I am wondering who's behind the power in Iran. I am aware that Khamenei has the last say but Im pretty sure he is not the mastermind behind everything.



There must be some guys presenting him plans that he approves or disapproves. Lets say the Syria conflict, arming Hezbollah, creating proxies etc. Who is behind the planning? I remember Iran was a different Iran during Ahmadinejad times. Investing a lot in defence and technology. And I believe one of the main goals at the time was to portray Iran as "powerful" "dangerous" "ready to strike back" Now during Rouhani it is more portrayed as "exploited", "peaceful", "a feel sorry for nation" Who are the true masterminds? And how much "planning and thinking" do you think Khamenei does?

Click to expand...