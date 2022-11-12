What's new

Who are Indians supporting ? Pak vs Eng

Valar.

Valar.

I hate Kirkut with a passion. I don't play it, I don't watch it. Neither do I care about what stupid tournament is going on nor did I even watch the video. But if any Indian supports their ex colonizers over Pakistan, he needs his head checked. Same thing goes for any Pakistani if situation was opposite.
 
omegared

Chakar The Great said:
The hatred in general Indian population against Pakistan is mind boggling. If it was the other way around, a lot of Pakistanis would have supported India.


If Satan and his minions, was playing the Indian Cricket team, I would support Satan over India.

I don't think any Pakistani would support the Indian cricket team, under any circumstances.

Any Pakistani supporting the India Cricket team, regardless of situation, should be ashamed of themselves.
It would be a jew supporting the Nazi German football team.
 
Valar.

Valar.

omegared said:
If Satan and his minions, was playing the Indian Cricket team, I would support Satan over Indian any day.

I don't think any Pakistani would support the Indian cricket team, under any circumstances.

Any Pakistani supporting the India Cricket team, regardless of situation, should be ashamed of themselves.
It would be a jew supporting the Nazi German football team.
The duration of Brits colonizing us is much longer than 75 years of Pak/Ind rivalry, just saying.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Valar. said:
I hate Kirkut with a passion. I don't play it, I don't watch it. Neither do I care about what stupid tournament is going on nor did I even watch the video. But if any Indian supports their ex colonizers over Pakistan, he needs his head checked. Same thing goes for any Pakistani if situation was opposite.
I'd support England over India
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Valar. said:
I hate Kirkut with a passion. I don't play it, I don't watch it. Neither do I care about what stupid tournament is going on nor did I even watch the video. But if any Indian supports their ex colonizers over Pakistan, he needs his head checked. Same thing goes for any Pakistani if situation was opposite.
Kacha Pakistani.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Valar. said:
Says a guy who immigrated from India to Pak, then Pak to UK and then UK to USA and still lives there, will live there and probably die there. Yes, you are truly a Pakka Pakistani.
That's what you call a true migrant!
My body maybe else where and my soul free but my heart will always lie in Pakistan.
 

