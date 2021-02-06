beijingwalker
WHO approves China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, another Chinese vaccine expected to be approved by next week
The World Health Organization approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation.
