What's new

WHO adds Bangladesh in its list of countries for training to make Covid vaccines

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,745
-5
11,767
WHO adds Bangladesh in its list of countries for training to make Covid vaccines

COVID-19 IN BANGLADESH

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 06:08 pm

www.tbsnews.net

WHO adds Bangladesh in its list of countries for training to make Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it has set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, and is expanding its Covid-19 vaccine project to a further five nations including Bangladesh. The new training hub comes after...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh needs to take steps to establish a modern vaccine industry of international standard.

Bangladesh needs to take steps to establish a modern vaccine industry of international standard.

Bangladesh needs to take steps to establish a modern vaccine industry of international standard.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it has set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, and is expanding its Covid-19 vaccine project to a further five nations including Bangladesh.

The new training hub comes after the UN agency set up a technology transfer hub in Cape Town, South Africa, last year to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology.

The new hub outside Seoul will provide workforce training to all countries wishing to produce products such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

"Currently, bio-manufacturing training facilities are located mainly in high income countries..., putting them out of reach for many lower income countries," he said.

The facility in South Korea is already carrying out training for companies based in the country and will now accommodate trainees from other countries, the WHO said.

The WHO also said five more countries - Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam - will receive support from its mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa.

The countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved to have the capacity to move to production stage relatively quickly, the WHO said.

Last week, six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - signed up as the first on the continent to receive the technology to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

On Wednesday, Tedros said that so far 20 countries had expressed interest in getting training on developing an mRNA vaccine by the South African hub.

The WHO said it is currently prioritising countries that do not have mRNA technology but already have some manufacturing infrastructure and capacity.

www.tbsnews.net

WHO adds Bangladesh in its list of countries for training to make Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it has set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, and is expanding its Covid-19 vaccine project to a further five nations including Bangladesh. The new training hub comes after...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Pakistan to benefit from mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub
Replies
0
Views
83
hydrabadi_arab
H
F-6 enthusiast
US provides additional 6mn Pfizer vaccine shots to Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
250
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh to get 89 lakh more doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
Replies
0
Views
233
Black_cats
B
B
21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by next year: Health minister
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Atlas
Atlas
F-6 enthusiast
PLA gifts COVID vaccine to Bangladesh Army
Replies
0
Views
302
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom