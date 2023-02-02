What's new

White's Golden Era

S

Skimming

Dec 7, 2022
White's Golden Era was between 1960s to 1900. From 1900 it was downhill.

Between 1960s to 1900, white countries were resolving major conflicts, consolidating their grip over territories they controlled and expanding into new territories.

In 1860s, US got over the civil war and started annexing new states. In 1857, British quelled the rebellion in India and strengthened it's colonial rule.

From 1900, divisions started to appear in white community. Whites fought among themselves in world wars. Britain relinquished it's colonies, thus ceasing to be a superpower. Stuff like black civil rights movement began in America. WTC attacks in 2001 - whether real or inside job, either way it was bad for whites. America lost wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

So, White's Golden Era was between 1960s to 1900. From 1900 it was downhill.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Skimming said:
So, White's Golden Era was between 1960s to 1900. From 1900 it was downhill.
More white..white..white..white..white..white..white..white..

..and what have you guys done lately to make yourselves think you are in some kind of great age compared to the "downhill" white people??

Some kind of poverty alleviation or something? Oh boy!
 
Last edited:
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

Nov 27, 2008
A totally racist thread. Probably you are confused. You mean "European" and "European-American", probably. Do you include Russians and their empire, the Soviet Union? Is the Japanese Empire also "white"? The so-called "white" golden age is actually the beginning of the golden age of science and technology, first mastered by Europeans and their colonials. Later, other cultures, like the Japanese and the Chinese, caught on. Not a racist phenomenon, i.e. rooted in genetics, but a cultural ascendency of various cultures that became the most "rational", i.e. fact-based.
 
S

Skimming

Dec 7, 2022
Hamartia Antidote said:
More white..white..white..white..white..white..white..white..

..and what have you guys done lately to make yourselves think you are in some kind of great age compared to the "downhill" white people??

Some kind of poverty alleviation or something? Oh boy!
Pray tell me. Where did I say we are in great age?
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Hamartia Antidote said:
More white..white..white..white..white..white..white..white..

..and what have you guys done lately to make yourselves think you are in some kind of great age compared to the "downhill" white people??

Some kind of poverty alleviation or something? Oh boy!
They've done nothing; they can't get a God damn latrine working properly, and they worried about the white man.
These Indians should have still be under white man's rule.
 
S

Skimming

Dec 7, 2022
PakFactor said:
They've done nothing; they can't get a God damn latrine working properly, and they worried about the white man.
These Indians should have still be under white man's rule.
Another Pakistani who alludes that British rule was overall beneficial to India. @Indus Pakistan is a vociferous advocate of this notion. If you like British rule, please bring it back. But kindly don't suggest it for us, Indians.
 

