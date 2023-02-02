White's Golden Era was between 1960s to 1900. From 1900 it was downhill.



Between 1960s to 1900, white countries were resolving major conflicts, consolidating their grip over territories they controlled and expanding into new territories.



In 1860s, US got over the civil war and started annexing new states. In 1857, British quelled the rebellion in India and strengthened it's colonial rule.



From 1900, divisions started to appear in white community. Whites fought among themselves in world wars. Britain relinquished it's colonies, thus ceasing to be a superpower. Stuff like black civil rights movement began in America. WTC attacks in 2001 - whether real or inside job, either way it was bad for whites. America lost wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.



