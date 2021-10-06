What's new

White Supremacists love India

Indians are not white. This does not make any sense at all.

But the word 'Aryan' can be a tantalizing bait for some people on both sides of political aisle. :laugh:
 
now I understand where Maira La gets his racist ideas and self-hatred: he keeps visiting Stormfront.
also yeah, I'm pretty sure more than half of Stormfront is actually just self-hating non-whites: Latinos, Indians etc etc. Maira himself probably has an account or two.
 
Maira La said:
What Stormfront thinks of India:

View attachment 787853
:D
Click to expand...
This guy is an Indian Brahmin that also regard himself as the Aryan superior race. This Indian is saying the quiet part out loud and reveal their racist nature. A view that most of Hinduva racists agree with but would never admit to in public. A view that many PDF Indian members would agree with in private but would never admits.
 
I can gaurantee you its a paindoo gangi pretending to be a white guy and "fit in". Typical slaves.

The RSS itself was created by the british to serve british interests. Their leader made an oath of allegience to the queen while locked up in jail.
 
faithfulguy said:
This guy is an Indian Brahmin that also regard himself as the Aryan superior race. This Indian is saying the quiet part out loud and reveal their racist nature. A view that most of Hinduva racists agree with but would never admit to in public. A view that many PDF Indian members would agree with in private but would never admits.
Click to expand...


According to their religion, it instructs them to be a slave race to the white race and worship them. Expecially if they have blonde hair and blue eyes. The more white, blonde and blue-eyed, the more the indians worship them.
 
Maira La said:
What Stormfront thinks of India:

View attachment 787853
:D
Click to expand...
Many of these Sanghi types used to flock to this site in the hope of an alliance against evil Muslims. The white nationalists really went to town on their backsides calling them subhuman, hurling abuse at their faith and culture, and considering India Earth’s equivalent to hell. They left, but were they deterred, nope.
They now stick to the old formula of hating on Islam, mainly on websites dedicated to that cause. Ever since the dawn of the internet you will find such sites packed full of Indians, virtually all Hindus abusing anything to do with Islam. The problem here is there have been major fractures as the white conservatives have broken among themselves, with many now putting race and culture first in the wake of the liberal assault.
What the Sanghis have now are zionists, their ‘dharmic’ brothers and the leftovers of the conservatives.
All in all they are as cowardly as they come, make mice look brave. There can never be even amicable terms with these human filth.
 
Funnily enough, Pakistanis have 10 times as much "muh aryan" genes as race-obsessed North Indians who think they look like Chris Hemsworth compared to South Indians. In reality they all look the same, especially to a white supremacist.
 
Aryans from ancient India aren't the one Aryans that Nazis thought of themselves, same way swastika used by Hinduism since millenniums has no correlation with Nazi symbol of Swastika.
 
