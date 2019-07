Ezra Levant is not white supremacist per say.....but he's deeply anti-Muslim.His Youtube videos talk about how Muslims want to take over Europe and how Muslims can't be trusted because they are told to lie bc of Islam blah blah.He is an idiot. Bunch of white-nationalists did work for his media channel but they left aftwards. He is a BIG indian-zionist tard and a friend/fan of Tarek Fatah.What else can be expected?Yup. He's the owner of Rebel Media....the infamous ultra-right wing media channel on Youtube that is hated in Canada for its extremist views lol. The famous white nationalist F. Goldy used to work there as well. Same as L. Southern and G. McInnes.All of them aren't there anymore though. Now the notorious Tommy Robinson is the face of Rebel media. The same convicted criminal from UK who wanted to burn Muslim houses and was punished by the courts.This is the reality of this "journalist" attack our FM. Shameless creature