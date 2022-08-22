White supremacist rails against Indian and Pakistani immigration to the US

Generally speaking, the Sub-continent has never had mass education and decent wealth until recent decades.



Still, backbiting culture linger on among south asians, even after moving to europe or america.



Many who adopt a new country realize their cultural mode dosent fit with the cultural mode of the west. This makes them feel inadequate and mal-adapted. While many respond by trying to learn the new culture, many others simply critisize the culture of their new country in order feel adequate again. Wich we all know is a recipe for failure.



Want to add that these challenges are most common among the first and 2nd genration of immigrant. By the 3rd generation i would say people or more or less assimilated.



Otoh its not like white people dosent criticize their own country, i mean look at the political polarization in the US these days. But that of course is not an excuse for non-ethical double-standard behaviour.