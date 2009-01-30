White skin is the standard in USA hospitals and Black and Brown people are dying as a result

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|I
|Indian woman bullied for white skin, ginger hair, emerald eyes and FRECKLES now wants a DNA test
|Central & South Asia
|79
|Islamic State fell behind in technology. Got butchered by white skinned westerners.
|Middle East & Africa
|33
|I
|‘You have so beautiful white skin’: India and its problems with skin colour - German tourist
|Members Club
|112
|Fahad Mustafa (actor) Use Skin Whitening Steroid For White Face
|Members Club
|21
|How Europeans evolved white skin
|Technology & Science
|80
|Chinese want white skin
|Social & Current Events
|18
|Documentary on White Skin obsession in India
|World Affairs
|0
|N
|South Asian White Skin obsession
|Members Club
|476
|India: white skin is the right skin ?
|Members Club
|76
|M
|Chinese newspaper claims Australia becoming 'poor white trash of Asia' - Australian Interpretation
|World Affairs
|28