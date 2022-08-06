What's new

White robber robs Vietnamese store, got stabbed instead

Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.
 
REhorror said:
Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.
I think he's gonna get into trouble for it. Even though I think it's fully just for him to react like this. He has no idea who these people are, what they will intend to do, and it's better to strike first before waiting to find out the hard way.
 

