White robber robs Vietnamese store, got stabbed instead

REhorror said:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.

I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.



EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.

https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4

Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now. Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now. Click to expand...

I think he's gonna get into trouble for it. Even though I think it's fully just for him to react like this. He has no idea who these people are, what they will intend to do, and it's better to strike first before waiting to find out the hard way.