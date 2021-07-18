What's new

White man shocked by Delhi.

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

K
Indian journalist killed in line of duty by Taliban
Replies
13
Views
366
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Pakistani Fighter
“Indian racism towards Black people is almost worse than white peoples’ racism” An Interview with Ar
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
D
'This Government Has Failed Us': Anger Rises In India Over PM Modi's COVID Response
Replies
1
Views
189
d00od00o
D
D
'This Government Has Failed Us': Anger Rises In India Over PM Modi's COVID Response
Replies
0
Views
133
d00od00o
D
PaklovesTurkiye
“We had a chance to expose Pakistan’s discrimination against minorities but it was lost - PM Modi
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom