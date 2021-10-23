What's new

White House walks back on Biden statement to defend Taiwan

:enjoy:

Looks like Biden is not in control of whitehouse ? Who is the big boss of whitehouse? Wall street banker?
 
:enjoy:

Looks like Biden is not in control of whitehouse ? Who is the big boss of whitehouse? Wall street banker?
Nope, she's just clarifying the decades old stance towards Taiwan has not changed at all and Biden in that CNN interview was not declaring any change to it.

If anything maybe the "wall street bankers" who own CNN were trying to make it sound like there was a new policy change.
 
Nope, she's just clarifying the decades old stance towards Taiwan has not changed at all and Biden in that CNN interview was not declaring any change to it.

If anything maybe the "wall street bankers" who own CNN were trying to make it sound like there was a new policy change.
Nice excuse when white house walk back on Biden statement. I know you are desperate to save face for Biden! :enjoy:


Biden delivered straight talk on Taiwan — contradicting a deliberately ambiguous U.S. policy. Did he misspeak?

 
