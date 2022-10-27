White House vows response if Russia attacks U.S. satellites​

beijingwalker
White House vows response if Russia attacks U.S. satellitesReuters
October 27, 202211:39 PM GMT+8
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.
White House spokesman John Kirby, speaking to reporters, added that publicly available information shows Russians have been trying to pursue anti-satellite technologies.
