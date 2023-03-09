White House requests $842B for DoD in 2024, a 3.2% increase over ‘23

White House seeks 3.2% Pentagon budget increase for FY-24 | InsideDefense.com The White House has submitted a fiscal year 2024 budget to Congress requesting $886.4 billion in total national defense spending, with $842 billion specifically for the Defense Department, or an increase of slightly more than 3% above what lawmakers enacted for FY-23, according to the Office of...

The White House has submitted a fiscal year 2024 budget to Congress requesting $886.4 billion in total national defense spending , with $842 billion specifically for the Defense Department, or an increase of slightly more than 3% above what lawmakers enacted for FY-23, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The DOD request, sometimes called the “051” number, is 3.2% or $26 billion higher than what Congress enacted in FY-23. The national defense request, which is sometimes called the...