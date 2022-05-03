White House Correspondent dinner

Not a Fan of Trevor Noah, but just want to make a point here, Just look how he is using Sarcasm to roast everyone in the house, From the President to Media Journalists to Governors to Senators. In Pakistan, you can't even use the word CM in a movie with a fictional character, and what's even better that all of this is been done by someone who comes from another country... I always had something to say about US when it comes to criticizing its policies and fault line but truth is that there is a reason this country US is today a Super Power and there is no one even in sight to replace them because this is how they have strengthen their Institution where anyone can be criticized and no on is above the LAW. I wish that Pakistani journalists/Politicians/Presidents/Governors can learn from it, constructive criticism should be allowed and not just that a Sitting President sitting with his wife and senators been roast over his own policy right at his face, and here our Journalists can't even ask a basic question to powerful leaders let alone criticize them or joke at the party they give.