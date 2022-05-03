What's new

White House Correspondent dinner

Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,919
0
5,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Not a Fan of Trevor Noah, but just want to make a point here, Just look how he is using Sarcasm to roast everyone in the house, From the President to Media Journalists to Governors to Senators. In Pakistan, you can't even use the word CM in a movie with a fictional character, and what's even better that all of this is been done by someone who comes from another country... I always had something to say about US when it comes to criticizing its policies and fault line but truth is that there is a reason this country US is today a Super Power and there is no one even in sight to replace them because this is how they have strengthen their Institution where anyone can be criticized and no on is above the LAW. I wish that Pakistani journalists/Politicians/Presidents/Governors can learn from it, constructive criticism should be allowed and not just that a Sitting President sitting with his wife and senators been roast over his own policy right at his face, and here our Journalists can't even ask a basic question to powerful leaders let alone criticize them or joke at the party they give.

@SQ8 @Joe Shearer @KAL-EL @RescueRanger @AgNoStiC MuSliM @waz @ghazi52 @JamD
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Acetic Acid
President Arif Alvi Impeachment Process
Replies
8
Views
424
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Finance Division shares details of SBP governor's salary, perks after senator's inquiry
2
Replies
26
Views
715
blueazure
blueazure
Muhammed45
Biden refers to Fox News correspondent as a "stupid son of a bitch"
Replies
1
Views
313
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
imadul
If No Confidence succeed, Imran Khan would still be most powerful!!
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Get Ya Wig Split
White House to Seek $813.3 Billion National Security Budget
Replies
9
Views
266
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom