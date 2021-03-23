White House aides prep $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure package for Biden

F-22Raptor
CNN)White House advisers are expected to present a two-part, $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal to President Joe Biden as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the plan.
The proposal, which Biden's top advisers have been deliberating over for weeks, would be segmented into two separate parts -- one focused on infrastructure and clean energy, and a second focused on what's being termed the "care economy" with a focus zeroed in on key domestic economic issues.
In full, it would mark a sweeping move toward enacting the key elements of the "jobs" agenda that Biden laid out in large part during his campaign for president, with a suite of potential tax increases on corporations and the wealthy as options to finance any longer-term spending in the final proposal.
The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/22/politics/white-house-jobs-spending-trillions/index.html
