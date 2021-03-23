What's new

White House aides prep $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure package for Biden

CNN)White House advisers are expected to present a two-part, $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal to President Joe Biden as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the plan.

The proposal, which Biden's top advisers have been deliberating over for weeks, would be segmented into two separate parts -- one focused on infrastructure and clean energy, and a second focused on what's being termed the "care economy" with a focus zeroed in on key domestic economic issues.


In full, it would mark a sweeping move toward enacting the key elements of the "jobs" agenda that Biden laid out in large part during his campaign for president, with a suite of potential tax increases on corporations and the wealthy as options to finance any longer-term spending in the final proposal.

The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/22/politics/white-house-jobs-spending-trillions/index.html
 
Spending push could hit $4 trillion

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1374314986403631106

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will be briefed by advisers this week on infrastructure, climate and jobs proposals being considered by the White House that could collectively cost as much as $4 trillion, according to people familiar with discussions.

Biden advisers are weighing a price tag of between $3 trillion and $4 trillion for new legislative action, including repairing the country's crumbling infrastructure and tackling climate change, one source said.

Biden infrastructure, jobs spending push could hit $4 trillion: source By Reuters

Finally some good news!!! :pop:
 
