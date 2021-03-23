White House aides prep $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure package for Biden

Spending push could hit $4 trillion

Biden infrastructure, jobs spending push could hit $4 trillion: source By Reuters Biden infrastructure, jobs spending push could hit $4 trillion: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will be briefed by advisers this week on infrastructure, climate and jobs proposals being considered by the White House that could collectively cost as much as $4 trillion, according to people familiar with discussions.Biden advisers are weighing a price tag of between $3 trillion and $4 trillion for new legislative action, including repairing the country's crumbling infrastructure and tackling climate change, one source said.Finally some good news!!!