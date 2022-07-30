White American's fear of Indian IT workers

khansaheeb
My experience with Indian IT workers
They are friendly and humble when they are in small number. On the surface, they would smile at you and be real friendly. When behind you, they will sabotage your career and try to take over. Once their percentage in the organisation increases, they will meet up regularly in groups to discuss strategy to take over. For example, an Indian manager would keep an underqualified Indian workers employed regardless of whether he does anything. Or he would move competent workers out of a project which is going well and put Indian workers in to take credit for the success. When it comes to performance review, an Indian manager would always find excuse to undervalue non Indian employees to sabotage them and writes shining reviews for his Indian staff.
Once Indians have taken over an organisation, they would establish a caste system of Brahmin priest caste as senior managers. The Brahmin would act all civilise as vegetarians non meat eaters while appoint lower caste Indians as middle management along with the Sikhs. The middle management Indians would be the ones who brutalise workers and do the bullying while the Brahmins just smiles and silently approve their discriminatory behaviour. The organisation will turn into a caste system as follow
Brahmin Indians
Middle caste Indians + Sikh Indians
Older whites
Young whites
Non Indian minorities.
Harassment of non Indians staff, in particular sexual harassment is not uncommon. Non Indians are deprive of career opportunities while bully to quit just so the Indians can import more Indians into the workplace using immigration loophole.
In the end they aim to take over our IT industry and replace all workers with Indians.
