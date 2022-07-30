What's new

White American's fear of Indian IT workers

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
www.quora.com

Is there any bias among Indians of hiring other Indian workers in the IT industry?

Answer (1 of 41): I’m currently interviewing as a software engineer at companies and having this exact problem. I’ve seen this a lot, not just in Silicon Valley, but every tech hub. I’ve been in tech for a long time so I naturally have a lot of Indian friends, and they always verify this practice...
Samuel Frost
Samuel Frost
4y
My experience with Indian IT workers
They are friendly and humble when they are in small number. On the surface, they would smile at you and be real friendly. When behind you, they will sabotage your career and try to take over. Once their percentage in the organisation increases, they will meet up regularly in groups to discuss strategy to take over. For example, an Indian manager would keep an underqualified Indian workers employed regardless of whether he does anything. Or he would move competent workers out of a project which is going well and put Indian workers in to take credit for the success. When it comes to performance review, an Indian manager would always find excuse to undervalue non Indian employees to sabotage them and writes shining reviews for his Indian staff.
Once Indians have taken over an organisation, they would establish a caste system of Brahmin priest caste as senior managers. The Brahmin would act all civilise as vegetarians non meat eaters while appoint lower caste Indians as middle management along with the Sikhs. The middle management Indians would be the ones who brutalise workers and do the bullying while the Brahmins just smiles and silently approve their discriminatory behaviour. The organisation will turn into a caste system as follow
Brahmin Indians
Middle caste Indians + Sikh Indians
Older whites
Young whites
Non Indian minorities.
Harassment of non Indians staff, in particular sexual harassment is not uncommon. Non Indians are deprive of career opportunities while bully to quit just so the Indians can import more Indians into the workplace using immigration loophole.
In the end they aim to take over our IT industry and replace all workers with Indians.

Goritoes

Goritoes

Not Gonna lie, Indians have done great in America and its society. I know there are many who hate Pakistani's but I found many young/old/successful/labor (like me) to be extremely good people.


Here, I must share one personal experience, When I was moving to Florida from SC, I left SC very late and at around 9ish pm, I started to feel tired and exhausted, so much so that I feel that I can't drive anymore, after looking for a hotel for 2 hours while keep driving I finally found a hotel to spend the night and the guy was Indian, he told me he has no Room and last of his hotel room is booked and someone would be coming, When I told him that I am so tired and I am unable to drive he not just give the room he canceled the booking from the other person which I assume were some boys who were Traveling to Florida for Spring Break, he have me park my car in his private space so nothing would be stolen, and I was suppose to check out at 10 but he let me sleep until 10:30 and I left room at around 11:30ish, he also share some short cut routes with me, and his father and I talked about little politics between the countries.

I also met one Indian guy in Samsung Plant in SC, he was also pretty nice guy even though he often come to Samsung for special visits, he was one of the Engineer who designed and put standards for Samsung Washing Machine/Dryer Parts for Quality checks, he is always in hurry and often told me that we need to talk but we never get chance because when he comes to Plant for some changes I am working and by the time he leave then they tell us what changes are done and we have keep an eye on them.

Again, doesn't mean that there are all good Indians, there are always many haters and back bitters, and the hate they carry for Pakistan has no limit and for them I have nothing but Middle Finger.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Wow this is exactly what happens as I have friends in Silicon Valley.

No Indian manager - when he gets to that post, will ever hire even other subcontinental folks like Pakistanis or Bangladeshis.

If they are compelled to - they MAY hire whites, but this is a one in a hundred situation.

These H1B people cry about prejudice and discrimination, but they are quite biased and discriminatory in being generous in hiring others, themselves, I am sorry to say.

Out of the dozen or so Bangladeshi friends I have working in Silicon Valley (almost all are highly placed brilliant a-listers from MIT/Harvard/Yale), all have had hundreds of mid-level manager interviews with companies like TCS, Infosys, WIPRO but never did even "one" landed anything with Indian companies. US contracting customers don't hold these people to hiring discrimination standards.

Of course my friends are not serious about working for these scammer outfits anyway. They know Indians will never give them jobs. These entire group of companies are just body-shops, and that too for cheap people who will only work at half the going rate.

I'd ask @RiazHaq bhai respectfully - to comment on this situation for Pakistanis in Silicon Valley as well.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

These caste system stories from American IT industry are certainly intriguing as hell. Of course there is no smoke without fire and there may have been cases of discrimination, but it is certainly blow out of proportion.

My wife is the CFO of a mid sized IT company in India and their constant headache is not getting enough people to staff. Heck, they will hire a crocodile if it can code. Being selective about staff is unheard of in India. If you suggest something like this on LinkedIn people will be aghast and will troll you for spreading nonsense. Caste discrimination is virtually absent in the private sector in India. Other forms of favouritism may be present, like regionalism, but only in small companies nowhere close to being endemic.
 
satyamev

satyamev

hahaha , thats no American English., they dont write like that.
the Pakistani is showing, a green Pakistani..
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

The quora article as well as the supportive comments here are completely uncalled for.
Many whites have been in the past affected by outsourcing but anyone who really knows how companies outsource know that really skilled and valuable workers are almost NEVER let go because of that. They're either retained or rebadged.
Many American companies have a huge problem of letting go of people with inappropriate skills or otherwise do not pull their weight. These people are the first ones listed out with outsourcing which helps reduce risks of litigation. Such people ofcourse believe their ouster is because Indians took their jobs.

My companies have hired Pakistanis BDs Srilankans Chinese Nigerians S.Africans Brits Irish Russians ...you name it. Origin race etc are never even mentioned .

Complete bogus allegation

Samuel Frost ? Ha ha ha ..
Samuel Frost (January 14, 1765 – October 31, 1793[1]), was an American murderer who was acquitted of murdering his father, and later convicted of murdering a man named Captain Elisha Allen. He was then hanged at his highly publicized execution on October 31, 1793
 

