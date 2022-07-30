White American's fear of Indian IT workers

Not Gonna lie, Indians have done great in America and its society. I know there are many who hate Pakistani's but I found many young/old/successful/labor (like me) to be extremely good people.





Here, I must share one personal experience, When I was moving to Florida from SC, I left SC very late and at around 9ish pm, I started to feel tired and exhausted, so much so that I feel that I can't drive anymore, after looking for a hotel for 2 hours while keep driving I finally found a hotel to spend the night and the guy was Indian, he told me he has no Room and last of his hotel room is booked and someone would be coming, When I told him that I am so tired and I am unable to drive he not just give the room he canceled the booking from the other person which I assume were some boys who were Traveling to Florida for Spring Break, he have me park my car in his private space so nothing would be stolen, and I was suppose to check out at 10 but he let me sleep until 10:30 and I left room at around 11:30ish, he also share some short cut routes with me, and his father and I talked about little politics between the countries.



I also met one Indian guy in Samsung Plant in SC, he was also pretty nice guy even though he often come to Samsung for special visits, he was one of the Engineer who designed and put standards for Samsung Washing Machine/Dryer Parts for Quality checks, he is always in hurry and often told me that we need to talk but we never get chance because when he comes to Plant for some changes I am working and by the time he leave then they tell us what changes are done and we have keep an eye on them.



Again, doesn't mean that there are all good Indians, there are always many haters and back bitters, and the hate they carry for Pakistan has no limit and for them I have nothing but Middle Finger.