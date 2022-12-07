Whistleblower: X-Corps would be paying for security of retired Gen. Bajwa

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 1,291
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Now whistleblowers are saying that retired Gen. Bajwa has hired private security guards from recently retired soldeirs of Baloch Regiment. He has also ordered 4 vehicle for his security detail which are being provided by X-Corps. Before his retirement, he ordered that salaries for his private security guards would be paid from the funds allocated for X-Corps. There is also some information coming out about his official protocol level when he would be visiting other sites in Pakistan.
Can anyone from Pakistan army verify this information? Here is the link to the video clip:
Can anyone from Pakistan army verify this information? Here is the link to the video clip: