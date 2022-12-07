What's new

Whistleblower: X-Corps would be paying for security of retired Gen. Bajwa

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,291
0
1,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Now whistleblowers are saying that retired Gen. Bajwa has hired private security guards from recently retired soldeirs of Baloch Regiment. He has also ordered 4 vehicle for his security detail which are being provided by X-Corps. Before his retirement, he ordered that salaries for his private security guards would be paid from the funds allocated for X-Corps. There is also some information coming out about his official protocol level when he would be visiting other sites in Pakistan.

Can anyone from Pakistan army verify this information? Here is the link to the video clip:

 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,207
65
26,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oh lord not this guy again.

In the past few months, aur kisi ki dukan chalo ho ya na chali ho, Adil Raja sahab ki sahi qismat jagi hai.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,291
0
1,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jango said:
Oh lord not this guy again.

In the past few months, aur kisi ki dukan chalo ho ya na chali ho, Adil Raja sahab ki sahi qismat jagi hai.
Click to expand...

I have heard he was doing pretty good even before March 2022. He had some type of brokerage contract in DHA - Rawalpindi which was worth billion rupees.

So can anyone has information contrary to his claims?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

imadul
Has General Bajwa Sidelined by Majority of Corps Commanders?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
157
Views
5K
lightning F57
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
COAS inaugurates newly built training complex for Tank VT4
Replies
1
Views
934
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
HAIDER
Gen Bajwa visits army officer allegedly tortured by PML-N MPAs' guards in Lahore
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
6K
Cool_Soldier
Cool_Soldier
ghazi52
A timeline of Pakistan's army chiefs through the ages
Replies
3
Views
209
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom