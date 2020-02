Whistle-blower reportedly alleges health workers assisted US coronavirus evacuees without training or protective gear.8 hours agoPersonal protection equipment kits on shelf during preparations against the novel coronavirus, in Midway, Utah [George Frey/Reuters]A whistle-blower at the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reportedly alleged that more than a dozen US health workers tasked with helping evacuate quarantined Americans from China had not been provided with proper training or given appropriate protective gear, a move that may have exposed them to the coronavirus The complaint alleges that HHS employees were sent to the Travis and March Air Force bases in California without full protective gear and training on how to protect themselves from contracting the virus, and adds that those workers who did not show symptoms of infection, were not tested for the disease, US media reported.The Washington Post first reported about the complaint that was filed to the Office of Special Counsel, an independent watchdog agency that investigates whistle-blower complaints.The whistle-blower, who according to the New York Times is a senior leader in the Department of Health and Human Services, is now seeking federal protection claiming she was unfairly reassigned after raising concerns about the safety of workers.