Whirlpool Corp, Transcom Group form manufacturing joint venture

Star Business ReportWhirlpool Corporation, world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, and Transcom Group, one of the renowned business houses in Bangladesh, yesterday announced an agreement to set up a manufacturing plant in joint venture to make refrigerators in the country, said a press statement yesterday.People's growing income and quest for convenience are fueling demand for kitchen appliance and encouraging global companies such as Whirlpool to set up facilities here.The plant, spreading over approximately 85,000 square feet area, will adhere to Whirlpool Corporation's world class manufacturing standards, coupled with Transcom Group's focus on high-quality manufacturing, business excellence and legacy, the statement said.The plant in Narsingdi, the northeastern district of Dhaka, will manufacture a wide range of technologically advanced refrigerators for sale by Whirlpool and Transcom under their respective brands."Bangladesh is an important country for Whirlpool Corporation and an emerging economy where we see significant growth opportunities and through this venture we are demonstrating our ambition in this marketplace," said Samuel Wu, executive vice president and president of Whirlpool Asia."We are pleased to have a trusted partner like Transcom to help us accelerate our presence in South Asia and develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that is capable of delivering high quality refrigerators to serve consumers in Bangladesh."With approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019, the USA-based appliance maker Whirlpool markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brands in nearly every country throughout the world.Commenting on the partnership, Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer of Transcom Group, said Bangladesh's growing economy and rapid urbanisation present a great opportunity to establish world-class local manufacturing unit in the electronics and appliances sector."We are delighted to partner with Whirlpool Corporation to set up a first-of-its-kind global joint venture manufacturing facility that will not only offer access to the best refrigeration technology but also create opportunities for local employment," she said."The partnership will augment Whirlpool Corporation's presence in Bangladesh and allow us to strengthen our business pursuits in the electronics and home appliances industries."A leader in refrigeration globally, Whirlpool Corporation offers an innovative range of products to suit the needs of every family. Whirlpool Corporation and Transcom joint venture is looking forward to setting new benchmarks in manufacturing, said the press statement.Built on a foundation of ethical values and business excellence by its Founder Chairman Latifur Rahman, Transcom Group is one of the largest, most diversified and fastest growing conglomerates in Bangladesh.The group has a core strength in high quality manufacturing and has businesses across eight industries ranging from pharmaceuticals, beverages, foods, media, consumer products, Insurance, electronics and tea.Transcom has its presence in 54 countries and employs more than 20,000 people.