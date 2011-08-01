What's new

While waiting for production certificate, N219 plane gets 120 orders

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
Jakarta | Tue, October 16, 2018 | 11:58 am


President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo steps down from an N 219 plane after checking it at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2017. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) is now waiting for the issuance of a production certificate for its 19-seater transport aircraft N 219, but the company has already got 120 orders for the plane.

“Up to June we have got 100 orders, and just recently we got 20 additional orders from Aviastar,” said PT DI commerce director Irzal Rinaldi on Monday as reported by kontan.co.id

Irzal said the N 219 planes were ordered by aviation companies, mostly to be operated in remote areas across the country.

“For flights to remote areas like those in Kalimantan, they need our planes,” Irzal added.

Irzal said PT DI said the production certificate for the plane was expected to be issued in April or May, 2019, but the production process of the N 219 could start early next year, particularly for components that did not need certification.

He explained that PTDI would produce six N 219 planes in 2019, 16 planes in 2020 and 36 planes in 2021.

Previously, PT DI president director Elfien Goentoro said a number of African countries had also expressed their interest in purchasing both N 219 planes and a medium-range twin turbo-prop CN 235 plane.

He also said that next year, PT DI would deliver four planes. Senegal had purchased a CN 235 plane worth US$25 million, Nepal had purchased a CN 235 with maritime patrol configuration worth $30 million and Thailand had purchased two N 219 planes worth $13 million each. (bbn)

http://www.thejakartapost.com/news/...n-certificate-n219-plane-gets-120-orders.html
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
N 219 hopefully can be mass produced starting at 2019. After getting Indonesian certification it should take FAA license as well. Maybe it needs about 3-4 years before getting FAA certification and start competing with twin otter in global market.

N 219 is also very crucial for Indonesian Aerospace young engineer who never have any experience in designing any plane before N 219 project. It is also an important project to make PT Dirgantara (Indonesian Aerospace) hopefully become one of top 100 world defense companies. After this, I hope PT Dirgantara will focus on N 245 project which will be a competitor of ATR 42 if it eventually enter global market.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia's N219 On Track for 2019 Certification
by Jennifer Meszaros
- March 29, 2019, 9:07 AM


The PTDI N219 cruises at a speed of 190 knots. (Image: PTDI)
Indonesia’s principal aircraft manufacturer, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), continues to edge closer to Indonesian certification of its 19-seat N219 multi-purpose utility turboprop after its second prototype completed its fourth test flight on March 28. PTDI director of production Arie Wibowo told AIN the aircraft took off from Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung, West Java and flew for approximately two hours before landing smoothly.

PTDI uses two N219 prototypes for its flight-test program; another two serve as full-scale static and fatigue structural test articles. Widobo said the company hopes to gain Indonesian certification for the turboprop by the end of the year.

Designed for a cruise speed of 190 knots and a stall speed of 59 knots, the N219 features a Garmin G1000 avionics suite and two 850-shp Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42 engines driving Hartzell four-blade propellers. Uses include passenger and cargo services, troop transport, military surveillance, search and rescue, as well as medevac operations in remote regions with short, rugged airstrips. Priced at between $5.8 million and $6 million, the N219 sells for a slightly lower price than its main competitor, the Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter.

“The N219 aircraft answers the needs of Indonesia, particularly in the East as well as other remote locations in Southeast Asia,” Widobo told AIN. “With a competitive price tag, it is the right alternative compared to similar aircraft on the market.”

PTDI has secured two launch customers—the government of Aceh in North Sumatra and the government of Papua in Indonesia’s easternmost province—and has amassed letters of intent (LoI) covering 120 aircraft. LoI signees include PT Avistar Mandiri, Lion Air, Trigana Air Service, Nusantara Buana Air, Pelita Air, Air Born, and the government of Thailand. Madagascar, Congo, Senegal, and Norway have also signaled interest due to the aircraft’s STOL abilities.

As PTDI edges toward Indonesian certification, plans call for production to increase modestly from six aircraft in 2019 to 16 in 2020 and 36 units each year thereafter. Once the aircraft achieves certification, PTDI plans to build a new facility to increase the company’s production capacity. The new plant, estimated to cost $119 million, will produce an N219 military aircraft and possibly an amphibian version.

For now, PTDI is exploring a broad range of funding options for its facility, including raising capital in the form of a real estate investment fund.

https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-...3-29/indonesias-n219-track-2019-certification
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PT DI needed $ 119 million to develop the N219 aircraft



To fund the development of the production of commercial type N219 aircraft, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) requires capital of up to $ 119 million (Rp1.67 trillion). They will likely raise funds through a real estate investment instrument or DIRE.

PT DI President Director Elfien Goentoro revealed that the REIT instrument is an alternative funding that is being studied. The company is looking for alternative funding for the development of N219 aircraft facilities.

"In the study phase one of the alternatives (DIRE), we are discussing what it looks like and what kind of technique has begun to study. (Funds sought) around US $ 119 million," Elfien said in Jakarta, Tuesday (02/12/2019) , as quoted by Tempo.co.

PT DI, Elfien continued, was reviewing and discussing alternative funding with the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas). What is clear, PT DI will solve it quickly in order to increase production capacity.

Understandably, the demand for wide body N219 aircraft has increased. "Demand is rising, for example, from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Africa, Latin America," he said as quoted by Beritasatu.com.

The Bappenas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government Non-Budget Investment Financing (PINA) Ekoputro Adijayanto said that his party also helped to issue alternative investment instruments to increase state-owned or private-sector projects. Therefore, he also coordinates with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on this matter.

"Indonesian Aerospace intends to seek funding from the REIT, whose basic assets are ownership of the factory," he explained.

The plant expansion project planned by PT DI, Ekoputro added, is one of the projects in the PINA pipeline as of January 2019. In line with that, according to him, so far PT DI and the PINA team are still reviewing potential funds that can be obtained through DIRE.

While about the development of Nurtanio 219 (N219), this was the result of pressure from the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Luhut wants PT DI to produce N219 more than just for military purposes.

"We are discussing again with the Minister of National Development Planning, we want PT DI Nurtanio not to speak for TNI orders, but also for commercials. For example, 219 are amphibious (one of version N219), we can also produce," Luhut said in merdeka.com.

The government, said Luhut, also supports the development of the N245 aircraft. The N245 aircraft is one of the civilian passenger aircraft developed from CN-235.

N245 was developed to have a passenger capacity greater than CN-235. "For example, the development of CN-235 will be N245, so that it will be commercialized. Don't use the military version like that," he explained.

That is why an aircraft factory expansion is needed. According to Luhut, factory expansion is an option taken because it is cheaper than building a new factory.

"We don't start from scratch, it's too expensive. N219 is already possible in Papua and our other small areas, then our amphibious right now needs cornered tourism. It's like on Moyo Island, in Labuan Bajo. I think it's very good," he said.

https://beritagar.id/artikel/berita/pt-di-butuh-119-juta-untuk-kembangkan-pesawat-n219
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PT DI accelerates N-219 aircraft toward commercial production in 2020
  • Arya Dipa
    The Jakarta Post
PREMIUM
BANDUNG / Tue, September 17, 2019 / 12:10 pm


Nation's pride: The twin-engine N-219 aircraft, built jointly by state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) and the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), takes off on its first test flight on Aug.16, 2017. (JP/Arya Dipa)

State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) will begin commercial production of its N-219 aircraft next year to meet the growing demand for small airplanes both at home and overseas.

N-219 program manager Palmana Banandhi at PT DI said that the that the N-219’s 19-seater transport aircraft was expected to enter the market in 2020 at the initial price of US$6 million per aircraft.

The N-219 aircraft was expected to fulfill 25 percent of the global demand for 532 aircraft over the next 11 years.

The company plans to produce four N-219 aircraft during its first year of commercial production, eight aircraft in the second year and 12 aircraft in the third year. The annual production output would increase to 24 aircraft in the fourth year and 36 aircraft in the fifth year.

A number of domestic and foreign institutions have expressed their interest in purchasing N-219 aircraft, including the provincial governments of Aceh, North Kalimantan and Papua.

PT DI has increased the number of test flights for two of its N-219 prototypes in Bandung, West Java, in an effort to accelerate the process of obtaining aircraft type certification from the Transportation Ministry.

The first prototype is being used to assess flight and structural performance, while the second prototype is being used to check the aircraft's electronic systems. PT DI expects to complete all aircraft type certification requirements this year.

“We have completed a total of 300 flight test hours to date, including the trials we conducted last year,” Palmana said in Bandung on Sept. 12.

He added that PT DI had been flight testing the first prototype since July 16 in Pangandaran, West Java. “We tested [flight] performance and control. We plan to assess [flight] control and stability, its flight stall characteristics next week. We expect everything to be wrapped up by next week. After that, we’ll conduct further checks to see whether the first prototype experiences any significant turbulence at high altitudes,” said Palmana.

The company’s engineers built a second N-219 prototype to expedite the aircraft’s certification. The second prototype completed its first test flight in December 2018 to assess its avionics. “The second prototype recently completed a weeklong flight test in Surakarta, Central Java. The results were quite good. We expect to complete the certification process for both planes this year,” said Palmana.

He added that despite rigorous testing, the total flight test hours the N-219 prototypes had completed still paled in comparison to the N-250, which took its maiden flight in August 1995. This was due to the difference in the two models’ passenger capacity. The N-219 was designed to carry up to 19 passengers, whereas the N-250 could carry up to 50 passengers.

“Therefore, the certification process [for the N-219] will not take as long as the N-250,” he said.

PT DI corporate secretary Irlan Budiman said the N-250 obtained its certification more than two decades ago in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States.

The company built four prototypes of the N-219 for certification purposes.

“Two prototypes were meant to test physical [sic] flight, while the other two were intended for structural tests. So we have four total airframes, [with] two used for system checks. We built multiple prototypes to speed up the certification process, so that the tests could be done simultaneously,” said Palmana.

The two prototypes are set to undergo static and fatigue testing. PT DI plans to conduct 3,000 fatigue test cycles to obtain an aircraft type certificate from the Transportation Ministry this year. The aircraft type certificate must be obtained before applying for the manufacturing certificate that is needed to commence mass production.

Palmana said that he expected the N-219 to fulfill Presidential Decree No. 70/2017 on public services for transporting goods to and from remote regions, touting the aircraft’s "superior capabilities" to navigate complicated terrain like mountainous regions. (rfa)

https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...CSOvDABd5Kc0pvLZ2mpw6fTqwKuuvPoBoCoOQQAvD_BwE
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,462
6
4,355
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Good development, I hope in the future there can be cooperation with Saudi, and UAE aerospace industry, and Indonesian aerospace industry throughout all sectors. Do you know if Indonesia will be developing COIN, or ground attack aircraft?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2015
7,911
14
9,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indos said:
The Jakarta Post
Jakarta | Tue, October 16, 2018 | 11:58 am


President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo steps down from an N 219 plane after checking it at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2017. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) is now waiting for the issuance of a production certificate for its 19-seater transport aircraft N 219, but the company has already got 120 orders for the plane.

“Up to June we have got 100 orders, and just recently we got 20 additional orders from Aviastar,” said PT DI commerce director Irzal Rinaldi on Monday as reported by kontan.co.id

Irzal said the N 219 planes were ordered by aviation companies, mostly to be operated in remote areas across the country.

“For flights to remote areas like those in Kalimantan, they need our planes,” Irzal added.

Irzal said PT DI said the production certificate for the plane was expected to be issued in April or May, 2019, but the production process of the N 219 could start early next year, particularly for components that did not need certification.

He explained that PTDI would produce six N 219 planes in 2019, 16 planes in 2020 and 36 planes in 2021.

Previously, PT DI president director Elfien Goentoro said a number of African countries had also expressed their interest in purchasing both N 219 planes and a medium-range twin turbo-prop CN 235 plane.

He also said that next year, PT DI would deliver four planes. Senegal had purchased a CN 235 plane worth US$25 million, Nepal had purchased a CN 235 with maritime patrol configuration worth $30 million and Thailand had purchased two N 219 planes worth $13 million each. (bbn)

http://www.thejakartapost.com/news/...n-certificate-n219-plane-gets-120-orders.html
Click to expand...
Oh great great achievement. Keep it up boys.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Philip the Arab said:
Good development, I hope in the future there can be cooperation with Saudi, and UAE aerospace industry, and Indonesian aerospace industry throughout all sectors. Do you know if Indonesia will be developing COIN, or ground attack aircraft?
Click to expand...
Thanks, yup it is possible to have such cooperation, it is just like how Indonesia and Turkish can cooperate in making medium tank together. I believe cooperation between Muslim countries are necessary since it can also broaden the market so the project will be more economical to pursue.

Indonesia is currently developing CN 235 for ground attack role and PT Dirgantara has produced one plane as a test bed for such role. This program is actually pursued to win tender in Thailand and I also believe that Indonesia military also show interest on this type of plane.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1164847250238914560

After N 219 project enter mass production phase in 2020 inshaAllah, PT dirgantara will likely to develop N 245 and N 270 that will be used to compete ATR series in civilian market. So I dont think that they will develop any COIN plane at least until 2030. Other program that is still going on is KFX/IFX program that has absorbed 114 PT Dirgantara engineers and MALE UAV.
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,462
6
4,355
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
razgriz19 said:
Its a Canadian engine and the most reliable one in the market
Click to expand...
Yeah, and prone to sanctions if you disagree with them politically.

@Indos
I found this N-219 COIN configuration, and maybe UAE could supply some weapons for use on it.


Unguided rocket launchers, and machine guns is a pretty bad configuration for this aircraft.

Assuming that Indonesia has no indigenous alternatives it could be armed with UAE weapons which would be better than Western weapons that are prone to sanctions. UAE could set up production, and give TOT to Indonesia which would help industry. Indonesia can offer TOT to UAE, and local production line of aircraft.





 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,214
19
12,399
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Philip the Arab said:
Yeah, and prone to sanctions if you disagree with them politically.

@Indos
I found this N-219 COIN configuration, and maybe UAE could supply some weapons for use on it.


Unguided rocket launchers, and machine guns is a pretty bad configuration for this aircraft.

Assuming that Indonesia has no indigenous alternatives it could be armed with UAE weapons which would be better than Western weapons that are prone to sanctions. UAE could set up production, and give TOT to Indonesia which would help industry. Indonesia can offer TOT to UAE, and local production line of aircraft.





Click to expand...
I wish UAE start promoting those weapon to Indonesia, hopefully they can display those weapons in Indodefense 2020. Yup I am agree on you, Indonesia doesnt have any problem with other Muslim nations and the relation are also strong, so embargo is unlikely to happen. More Muslim nation that can produce sophisticated weapon is better for us.

For the rocket, bomb, torpedo, and gun it can be produced locally but we still need to import for missile.

This is PT DI plan on their CN 235 gunship, some part will also be sourced from other Indonesian defense companies as you can see on this picture.



PT Dirgantara Director showing CN 235 gunship to Malaysian Defense minister
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,462
6
4,355
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Indos said:
I wish UAE start promoting those weapon to Indonesia, hopefully they can display those weapons in Indodefense 2020. Yup I am agree on you, Indonesia doesnt have any problem with other Muslim nations and the relation are also strong, so embargo is unlikely to happen. More Muslim nation that can produce sophisticated weapon is better for us.

For the rocket, bomb, torpedo, and gun it can be produced locally but we still need to import for missile.

This is PT DI plan on their CN 235 gunship, some part will also be sourced from other Indonesian defense companies as you can see on this picture.



PT Dirgantara Director showing CN 235 gunship to Malaysian Defense minister
Click to expand...
Do you know if the gunship is intended for Indonesia itself, or for export? And if for Indonesia, would its mission be?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish 'Where is my favourite dictator?': Trump asked while waiting for Egyptian president Sisi Middle East & Africa 46
haidian XInjiang Urumqi airport sleeping cubicle while waiting for your flight China & Far East 8
onebyone While the U.S. waits, China has been CRISPRing human cancer patients since 2015 China & Far East 0
H While i wait my turn..F7 Military Photos & Multimedia 3
C While others cautiously wait, China hails Putins victory World Affairs 1
Saifullah Sani While Google Plus Waits, Facebook Launches "Facebook for Business" Portal Pakistan Economy 16
S Featured Strange: Plane with US soldiers filmed in Bucharest, Ro, while crash landing (no victims)! Europe & Russia 2
Feng Leng National security law: arrested Hong Kong activist among group caught by China’s coastguard while fleeing to Taiwan China & Far East 3
I President Trump is wise like an ullu,Tomi Lahren inadvertently calls president a ‘jackass’ in Hindi while thanking Indians for support Central & South Asia 4
Homo Sapiens Bangladesh: Revenue collection, exports disappoint while reserves, remittance shine last fiscal year Bangladesh Defence Forum 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top