While waiting for production certificate, N219 plane gets 120 orders

The Jakarta Post
Jakarta | Tue, October 16, 2018 | 11:58 am
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo steps down from an N 219 plane after checking it at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2017. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)
State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) is now waiting for the issuance of a production certificate for its 19-seater transport aircraft N 219, but the company has already got 120 orders for the plane.
“Up to June we have got 100 orders, and just recently we got 20 additional orders from Aviastar,” said PT DI commerce director Irzal Rinaldi on Monday as reported by kontan.co.id
Irzal said the N 219 planes were ordered by aviation companies, mostly to be operated in remote areas across the country.
“For flights to remote areas like those in Kalimantan, they need our planes,” Irzal added.
Irzal said PT DI said the production certificate for the plane was expected to be issued in April or May, 2019, but the production process of the N 219 could start early next year, particularly for components that did not need certification.
He explained that PTDI would produce six N 219 planes in 2019, 16 planes in 2020 and 36 planes in 2021.
Previously, PT DI president director Elfien Goentoro said a number of African countries had also expressed their interest in purchasing both N 219 planes and a medium-range twin turbo-prop CN 235 plane.
He also said that next year, PT DI would deliver four planes. Senegal had purchased a CN 235 plane worth US$25 million, Nepal had purchased a CN 235 with maritime patrol configuration worth $30 million and Thailand had purchased two N 219 planes worth $13 million each. (bbn)
http://www.thejakartapost.com/news/...n-certificate-n219-plane-gets-120-orders.html
