While US Keep Failing with Their Hypersonic Missile, China Already Successfully Hybrid Rocket-Scramjet RBCC Today !!

While US still struggle with their keep failing Hypersonic Missile
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542861991085326338

China already put in service their Hypersonic one since 2017 (5 years ago)
China-Missile-DF-17-Parade.jpg








From last year. China also Have FOBS (Fractional Orbital Bombardment System). Literally, a Hypersonic Strategic Bomber from Space that can Bomb any point on Earth, untouchable with any SAM system :enjoy:
https___d6c748xw2pzm8.cloudfront.net_prod_735d5850-30f9-11ec-ad7e-8592eb5970ca-standard-1.png
FCUC-MjWUAMVz6i

tengyun-2018-image01.jpg
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524409231662882819








China don't Stop there, they keep Moving Forward.
Today, they already Successfully Test Hybrid Rocket-Scramjet RBCC (Rocket Based Combined-Cycle) :o:
FW3td55VQAATaFf

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544221738191429632
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544241382231097345
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544357238831099904
 
That's the Power of the Smartest People by Genetic & Most Determination Nation on Earth :tup:

Even SpaceX Technic team uses most of their Scientists from Chinese Ethnic Graduated from Chinese University (Tsinghua University). If US not Sanctioned those Chinese Universities, maybe 90% of Scientists in SpaceX would be Chinese Ethnic Graduates from Chinese Universities :lol:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545210289536110593

Wow is that a Problem? More than 1,000 of Chinese Scientist working in SpaceX. Nope, Not at All.
Because it's only a very little fraction of Chinese Scientists Graduates every Year.


Yes, China Produces 4.7 MILLION STEM Graduates (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) every year.
That's 4.7 MILLION is more than the entire population of many countries, and 15x Times the number of STEM Graduates in US :enjoy: Every single year
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539749012458405889
7913.jpeg






Bonus :D
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545381685553872896







China Tests New Hypersonic Missile with Transforming Engine


The Northwestern Polytechnical Students Pose In Front Of The Feitian-1


On July 4, 2022, the Feitian-1 “飞天一号” hypersonic vehicle developed by the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University successfully launched at a base in northwestern China. Demonstrating for the first time in the world an operational kerosene combined cycle ramjet/rocket engine capable of smooth transition between at least four different propulsion configurations, allowing for efficient operation in every phase of flight and expanding the flight envelope of future Chinese hypersonic aircraft.

20220705_112722-683x1024.jpg


Feitian-1 hypersonic test vehicle (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)

The test vehicle appears to be a waverider design, optimized to generate lift from the shockwaves it generates at high mach numbers for flight. Owing to the ramjet engine’s lack of need to carry oxidants, the Feitian-1 and future Chinese systems developed from Feitian’s technology are more lightweight than current boost-glide weapon systems such as the USAF’s AGM-183 ARRW, allowing more room for fuel or a larger payload to be carried, increasing the vehicle’s lethality. The transforming engine, designed to widen the vehicle’s flight envelope, may also allow the vehicle to fly under its own power sooner after launch, with this reduced need for power and size from the initial booster, we may also see the per-launch cost reduce and the scaling up of hypersonic missile production within China.

The Feitian-1 launches


The Feitian-1 launches (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)


Current developing turbo-ramjets promises to bring many more advancements to the table, such as zero-speed start, even higher efficiency, longer range and reusability. At these missiles’ operational speeds, there is often little time for an adversary to detect and intercept. Potentially nuclear armed, an adversary which lacks an equally advanced defense system could face catastrophic results.

https://www.overtdefense.com/2022/07/05/china-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-with-transforming-engine/
 
