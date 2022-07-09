While US Keep Failing with Their Hypersonic Missile, China Already Successfully Hybrid Rocket-Scramjet RBCC Today !!

That's the Power of the Smartest People by Genetic & Most Determination Nation on Earth
Even SpaceX Technic team uses most of their Scientists from Chinese Ethnic Graduated from Chinese University (Tsinghua University). If US not Sanctioned those Chinese Universities, maybe 90% of Scientists in SpaceX would be Chinese Ethnic Graduates from Chinese Universities
Wow is that a Problem? More than 1,000 of Chinese Scientist working in SpaceX. Nope, Not at All.
Because it's only a very little fraction of Chinese Scientists Graduates every Year.
Yes, China Produces 4.7 MILLION STEM Graduates (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) every year.
That's 4.7 MILLION is more than the entire population of many countries, and 15x Times the number of STEM Graduates in US
Every single year
Bonus
China Tests New Hypersonic Missile with Transforming Engine
On July 4, 2022, the Feitian-1 “飞天一号” hypersonic vehicle developed by the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University successfully launched
at a base in northwestern China. Demonstrating for the first time in the world an operational kerosene combined cycle ramjet/rocket engine capable of smooth transition between at least four different propulsion configurations, allowing for efficient operation in every phase of flight and expanding the flight envelope of future Chinese hypersonic aircraft.
Feitian-1 hypersonic test vehicle (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)
The test vehicle appears to be a waverider design, optimized to generate lift from the shockwaves it generates at high mach numbers for flight. Owing to the ramjet engine’s lack of need to carry oxidants, the Feitian-1 and future Chinese systems developed from Feitian’s technology are more lightweight than current boost-glide weapon systems such as the USAF’s AGM-183 ARRW
, allowing more room for fuel or a larger payload to be carried, increasing the vehicle’s lethality. The transforming engine, designed to widen the vehicle’s flight envelope, may also allow the vehicle to fly under its own power sooner after launch, with this reduced need for power and size from the initial booster, we may also see the per-launch cost reduce and the scaling up of hypersonic missile production within China.
The Feitian-1 launches (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)
Current developing turbo-ramjets promises to bring many more advancements to the table, such as zero-speed start, even higher efficiency, longer range and reusability. At these missiles’ operational speeds, there is often little time for an adversary to detect and intercept. Potentially nuclear armed, an adversary which lacks an equally advanced defense system could face catastrophic results.
https://www.overtdefense.com/2022/07/05/china-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-with-transforming-engine/