While US Keep Failing with Their Hypersonic Missile, China Already Successful Test Their Hybrid Rocket-Scramjet [RBCC] Today !!

While US still struggle with their keep failing Hypersonic Missile
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542861991085326338

China already put in service their Hypersonic one since 2017 (5 years ago)
China-Missile-DF-17-Parade.jpg








From last year. China also Have FOBS (Fractional Orbital Bombardment System). Literally, a Hypersonic Strategic Bomber from Space that can Bomb any point on Earth, untouchable with any SAM system :enjoy:
https___d6c748xw2pzm8.cloudfront.net_prod_735d5850-30f9-11ec-ad7e-8592eb5970ca-standard-1.png
FCUC-MjWUAMVz6i

tengyun-2018-image01.jpg
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524409231662882819








China don't Stop there, they keep Moving Forward.
Today, they already Successfully Test Hybrid Rocket-Scramjet RBCC (Rocket Based Combined-Cycle) :o:
FW3td55VQAATaFf

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544221738191429632
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544241382231097345
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544357238831099904
 
That's the Power of the Smartest People by Genetic & Most Determination Nation on Earth :tup:

Even SpaceX Technic team uses most of their Scientists from Chinese Ethnic Graduated from Chinese University (Tsinghua University) :lol:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545210289536110593

Wow, is that a Problem? More than 1,000 of Chinese Scientist working in SpaceX. Nope, Not at All.
Because it's only a very little fraction of Chinese Scientists Graduates every Year.


Yes, China Produces more than 4.7 MILLION STEM Graduates (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) every single year.
That's 4.7 MILLION is more than the entire population of many countries, and 15x Times the number of STEM Graduates in US :enjoy:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539749012458405889





Bonus :D
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545381685553872896







China Tests New Hypersonic Missile with Transforming Engine


The Northwestern Polytechnical Students Pose In Front Of The Feitian-1


On July 4, 2022, the Feitian-1 “飞天一号” hypersonic vehicle developed by the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University successfully launched at a base in northwestern China. Demonstrating for the first time in the world an operational kerosene combined cycle ramjet/rocket engine capable of smooth transition between at least four different propulsion configurations, allowing for efficient operation in every phase of flight and expanding the flight envelope of future Chinese hypersonic aircraft.

20220705_112722-683x1024.jpg


Feitian-1 hypersonic test vehicle (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)

The test vehicle appears to be a waverider design, optimized to generate lift from the shockwaves it generates at high mach numbers for flight. Owing to the ramjet engine’s lack of need to carry oxidants, the Feitian-1 and future Chinese systems developed from Feitian’s technology are more lightweight than current boost-glide weapon systems such as the USAF’s AGM-183 ARRW, allowing more room for fuel or a larger payload to be carried, increasing the vehicle’s lethality. The transforming engine, designed to widen the vehicle’s flight envelope, may also allow the vehicle to fly under its own power sooner after launch, with this reduced need for power and size from the initial booster, we may also see the per-launch cost reduce and the scaling up of hypersonic missile production within China.

The Feitian-1 launches


The Feitian-1 launches (School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University)


Current developing turbo-ramjets promises to bring many more advancements to the table, such as zero-speed start, even higher efficiency, longer range and reusability. At these missiles’ operational speeds, there is often little time for an adversary to detect and intercept. Potentially nuclear armed, an adversary which lacks an equally advanced defense system could face catastrophic results.

https://www.overtdefense.com/2022/07/05/china-tests-new-hypersonic-missile-with-transforming-engine/
 
Chinese Engineers Verified New Hypersonic Rocket Technologies
Gong Zhe
4ecac438f4954005a97cf3b5a079ed52.jpeg

The team behind the "Feitian-1" test rocket pose for a photo before its launch, northwestern China, July 4, 2022. /CMG


A team of engineers at China's Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) successfully launched a test rocket on Monday, verifying several new technologies used on Hypersonic rockets, according to a report from China Media Group on Wednesday.

The rocket, named "Feitian-1," is equipped with a combined cycle ramjet engine that burns kerosene, which accelerated to Hypersonic speed without using dangerous fuel like liquid hydrogen.

The report said the engine went through four different propulsion states in a stable manner, achieving breakthroughs in several key parts.

The logos of NPU, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), a rocket maker, and Shaanxi Province Aerospace and Astronautics Propulsion Research Institute, can be seen on the rocket.

The technologies tested on this rocket can be used to build aerospaceplanes, a reusable combination of plane, rocket and spacecraft that can fly both in air and space.

"Feitian" is also the name of spacesuits used on China's space station. The name refers to a kind of Buddhist goddesses that can fly.

In modern Chinese language, the word can also mean flying in the sky without the Buddhist context.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-...ic-rocket-technologies-1btRESQe1CU/index.html


US is doomed for choosing China as their enemy :lol:
 
China Testing New Horrifying Hypersonic Missile with Transforming Engine​


CHINA has successfully demonstrated the potential of its new "Feitian-1" hypersonic missile, which features a transforming engine that can switch between different configurations.


Hypersonic objects travel in excess of five times the speed of sound, or 3,806mph, fast enough to fly from London to New York in less than an hour. For missiles — such as those recently deployed by Russia against Ukraine or those being tested by the US, achieving such velocities can allow them to evade present-day air defences and anti-ballistic missile systems.

It also makes them better able to penetrate heavily shielded structures and capable of destroying targets by means of kinetic energy alone, without even factoring in a payload of high explosives.

The Feitian-1 design — whose name translates to “flying sky”, was launched from a base in north-western China on Monday.

Developed by experts from the Northwestern Polytechnical University, the rocket is believed to operate on a so-called waverider design, generating lift from the shockwaves it produced when flying at many times the speed of sound.

According to Overdefense.com, the Feitian-1 appears to sport the first-ever operational kerosene combined cycle ramjet/rocket engine capable of smooth transitions between at least four different propulsion configurations.

This, it is said, should allow it to operate efficiently during every phase of flight - and means it represents a breakthrough for Chinese hypersonic aircraft designs.

Conventional, “air-breathing” jet engines like those seen in large passenger aircraft actively draw in and compress oxygen to allow them to burn fuel as they fly — for example, through rotating fan blades.

Above three times the speed of sound, however, this becomes unnecessary, as the passage of the jet or weapon through the air achieves this by itself.

So-called ramjet and scramjet engines that take advantage of this principle can achieve levels of fuel efficiency that, for comparison, rockets can not.

Accordingly, the Feitian-1 is more lightweight than current boost-glide weapons systems like the US Air Force’s AGM-183 ARRW, Overdefense.com report.

This will allow the rocket to carry either more fuel, thereby increasing its range, or a larger payload.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/scie...1-hypersonic-missile-with-transforming-engine
 

