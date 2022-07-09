Chinese Engineers Verified New Hypersonic Rocket Technologies

A team of engineers at China's Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) successfully launched a test rocket on Monday, verifying several new technologies used on Hypersonic rockets, according to a report from China Media Group on Wednesday.The rocket, named "Feitian-1," is equipped with a combined cycle ramjet engine that burns kerosene, which accelerated to Hypersonic speed without using dangerous fuel like liquid hydrogen.The report said the engine went through four different propulsion states in a stable manner, achieving breakthroughs in several key parts.The logos of NPU, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), a rocket maker, and Shaanxi Province Aerospace and Astronautics Propulsion Research Institute, can be seen on the rocket."Feitian" is also the name of spacesuits used on China's space station. The name refers to a kind of Buddhist goddesses that can fly.In modern Chinese language, the word can also mean flying in the sky without the Buddhist context.US is doomed for choosing China as their enemy