While Official Figures Claim Turkey’s Inflation Rate Is 85%, Third-Party Stats Say It's Closer to 200%

Stats show the inflation rate in Turkey has risen for 17 consecutive months and last month it reached a 24-year high.
Every country in the world wants a president like Erdogan!
Pot calling the kettle black!
Meanwhile the Iranian economy has collapsed completely while the Iranian currency is worth less than toilet paper!
Iran inflation rate: Annual figure may reach 50% providing bleak economic backdrop to growing political discord
By Ryan Hogg
Edited by Jekaterina Drozdovica
14:52 (UTC), 27 October 2022
The Iran inflation rate has spiked amid rising agriculture costs. Will political unease make matters worse? Read on for more…
Meanwhile in Iran (police lynched by locals):
The beginning of the end of the Mullah regime.