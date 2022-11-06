What's new

While Official Figures Claim Turkey’s Inflation Rate Is 85%, Third-Party Stats Say It's Closer to 200%

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
940
0
1,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Homajon said:
news.bitcoin.com

While Official Figures Claim Turkey’s Inflation Rate Is 85%, Third-Party Stats Say It's Closer to 200% – Economics Bitcoin News

Stats show the inflation rate in Turkey has risen for 17 consecutive months and last month it reached a 24-year high.
news.bitcoin.com news.bitcoin.com

Every country in the world wants a president like Erdogan!
Click to expand...

Pot calling the kettle black!



Meanwhile the Iranian economy has collapsed completely while the Iranian currency is worth less than toilet paper!

1 IRR to USD - Iranian Rials to US Dollars Exchange Rate

Get the latest 1 Iranian Rial to US Dollar rate for FREE with the original Universal Currency Converter. Set rate alerts for IRR to USD and learn more about Iranian Rials and US Dollars from XE - the Currency Authority.
www.xe.com www.xe.com

1667737554747.png



Iran inflation rate: Annual figure may reach 50% providing bleak economic backdrop to growing political discord​


By Ryan Hogg

Edited by Jekaterina Drozdovica

14:52 (UTC), 27 October 2022

capital.com

Iran Inflation Rate | How High Will Inflation Go?

The Iran inflation rate has spiked amid rising agriculture costs. Will political unease make matters worse? Read on for more…
capital.com capital.com

:lol:

Meanwhile in Iran (police lynched by locals):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588204596622946304

The beginning of the end of the Mullah regime.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Turkey's annual inflation rate over 156 percent, says research group
Replies
1
Views
335
Hydration
Hydration
H
Majority of ruling AKP voters do not believe official inflation data - survey
Replies
1
Views
460
Lincoln
L
H
Turkey experiencing ‘inflation-devaluation spiral’ as lira heads south
2
Replies
15
Views
916
Homajon
H
H
Inflation in Turkey almost 60% !!!
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
7K
retaxis
retaxis
D
Turkey Delivers Shock Rate Cut Despite Inflation; Lira Plunges
Replies
0
Views
338
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom