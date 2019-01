IAF is in a mess. Poor leadership and poor strategic focus is causing a lot of pain to the air force. They are in their worst form right now with no future vision on how to deal with the whole fleet attrition.



Tender after tender, there is no progress and AMCA is nowhere to be seen. FGFA programme was a disaster and we cannot even get the bloody 110 fighter jets.



Nirmala Sitharaman has been a disaster of a Defence Minister, despite her tremendous record as a Minister of Corporate Affairs.



We either need Parikkar back or PM Modi needs to take defence directly under his command once he returns to power post election.



IAF is like a headless chicken. It is almost despicable.

Click to expand...