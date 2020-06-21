The question here is very simple "Which year is Pakistan on the global development timeline?" but at the same time nuanced. By development I mean the level of[desi] human, technical and economic resources. So if you can make a kite and fly it that counts. But if you buy a American F-16 and then get taught how to fly it by Americans it does not count. If you can make a local bike that counts but a Japanese locally assembled Toyota doescount. The operative word here is "indigenous" and not "imported". Some common sense has to be used. If a product or idea is 90% local and 10% imported that counts as "indigenous". A locally made road built by labourers using locally made spades, mixers etc counts but a Chinese built motorway does NOT. A tunnel built by hand by local labour counts but a tunnel built by imported hi-tec Swiss tunneling machines does NOT. Money borrowed or remitted does not count. In short we can only use "desi" resources, products, services as the measure.This is NOT about imported products from America, West, Japan or China. But what we as "desi" can generate.Using this criterion I place Pakistan in. Although my first date was going to be 1900 but I thought that might be too harsh. So guys vote and then give a brief explaination of the reasoning behind the date you chose. By way of comparison please see this video of London in 1920 or 100 years ago. This is the timeline I placed Pakistan at. The reason I said that I deliberated over 1920 was most of what you see moving was made in Britain. Can we say that for Pakistan even in 2020?You will also notice how tidy everything is including street furniture like signs, street lighting etc and pavements.