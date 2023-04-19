What's new

Which will grow faster: India or Indonesia? (The Economist)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,489
24
22,088
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Which will grow faster: India or Indonesia?​


Both countries are pioneering new ways to get rich in a troubled world

20230401_IRD001.jpg


Mar 29th 2023

If You are looking for growth opportunities among the world’s 20 biggest economies, two stand out: India and Indonesia. The Asian giants, with a combined population of 1.7bn, are forecast by the imf to be the two fastest-growing top-20 economies in 2023, and over the next five years. Both are pioneering strategies for getting richer in an era of de-globalisation, fraught geopolitics, automation and energy shifts, even as they seek a political formula that wins elections and avoids social unrest. Whether they succeed matters not just for their people and the investors betting many billions of dollars on them. It will also set an example for scores of other countries searching for new and reliable ways to develop in the 2020s and beyond.

For decades developing countries have followed a trusted formula for growing wealthier. Move workers from fields to more productive manufacturing jobs in cities, have them make goods for export, and watch the rapid formalisation of the economy. It worked in South Korea and Taiwan. In China it saw 800m people escape poverty. But today this scheme no longer works well. Many countries are rowdy democracies, not authoritarian states (as South Korea and Taiwan were when they industrialised). Protectionism challenges export-led growth. Factories use more robots.

At first glance, India and Indonesia have much in common. Both are led by charismatic leaders first elected in 2014, and both will hold elections next year. Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, and Joko Widodo (widely known as Jokowi), Indonesia’s president, cut their teeth in local politics and have a reputation for getting things done. They run vast (India has 1.4bn people and Indonesia 280m) and relatively young countries with myriad ethnicities and languages.

340858692_584164000144325_4917875964223157539_n.jpg


www.economist.com

Which will grow faster: India or Indonesia?

Both countries are pioneering new ways to get rich in a troubled world
www.economist.com www.economist.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,489
24
22,088
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Economic Comparison Between 2 countries (IMF projection for whole 2022)

GDP (current price):
- India : $3,74 trillion
- Indonesia : $1,39 trillion

Percapita GDP (projected 2022)
- India : 2.6 thousand USD /capita
- Indonesia : 5.02 thousand USD /capita

Population
- India : 1,4 billion
- Indonesia : 273,5 millions

Budget Deficit:
- India : -8,87% GDP
- Indonesia : -2,55% GDP

Primary balance :
- India : -3,56% GDP
- Indonesia : -0,5% GDP

Public debts ratio (Government Debt/GDP) :
- India : 83% GDP
- Indonesia : 39,1% GDP

Previous GDP growth (Last Financial Quarter (2022))
India : 4.4 %
Indonesia : 5.01 %
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia says it’s working to become more resilient to inflation shocks from the U.S.
Replies
3
Views
388
tonyget
tonyget
Indos
Indonesia accounts for 40% digital transaction value in ASEAN: OJK
Replies
0
Views
195
Indos
Indos
Indos
Japan, and the World, Cannot Ignore the 2 Giants of the ‘Global South’
Replies
0
Views
299
Indos
Indos
Indos
The biggest source of cobalt outside Africa is now Indonesia
Replies
0
Views
440
Indos
Indos
Indos
'No going back' for S.Korea, Indonesia defence cooperation after jet funding dispute (Reuters)
Replies
6
Views
529
313ghazi
313ghazi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom