Which uav is best tb2 or some others
This comes from the UK country which ruined Germany last century.Sorry, but what a stupid question? At least you should add for what mission. If you are looking for high altitude surveillance you need another UAV than for precision strike and regardless what the TB2 can, in none class it is best!
The experts know better what is good or not, a dozen countries have acquired the TB2, it is not to play Flight simulator.
“Even if half the claims are true, the implications are game-changing,” the British official said, refering to both drones and EW systems.
View attachment 800103
This answers questions from people who don't know much about drones, especially when their countries are unable to build them.
You turks really like patting yourselves on the back over nothing don't you. Game changing lol any drone is the world would be game changing in libya. You have done nothing note worthy so stop acting like you were the first to create a game changing weapon like the nuclear bomb.
Little man, it's the ministers who say it for TB2, soldiers, not a little man on the net behind his old keyboard.What else that stupid insults should I expect? Neither the fact that allies "destroyed Germany" - in fact another error; not GB! - or if we can build UAVs on our own - and in fact I'm pretty sure we could if we would like to but thanks to our policy we don't do it - is relevant to the stupid claim, the TB2 is "the best". Or do you think the MQ-9 Reaper is worse and less capable than this tiny light-weight UAV in the strike role, or this mini UAV is better than the RQ-170/180 and/or RQ-4 Global Hawk?
Surely not!
But the point is, instead of correcting his stupid claim or question and reply with logic - You need different UAVs for different missions to be best, and an all-around always is a compromise - you instantly feel offended since I questioned the TB-2 as the best and went to wild-boar modus with insults.
By the way "Game changing" refers to the role it played and that's for sure, the TB2 was game changing in that in other conflict(s), but that does not mean it is the best capability wise.
However I'm not sure if you will understand this.
Germany build good cars, but when it comes to food, fashion, and trains it's not your domain in Germany, it's foul.
Everyone has their own domain, little man.
Do not forget if you are there, it is thanks to the Americans.
Without Turkish immigrants to rebuild Germany you would still be in the Middle Ages, it is still Turks Ugur Sahin from Biontech in Germany who are saving Europe and the USA thanks to their Covid vaccines, where are your expert medical researchers?
Germany build good cars, but when it comes to food, fashion, and trains it's not your domain in Germany, it's foul.
Everyone has their own domain, little man.
Do not forget if you are there, it is thanks to the Americans.
INT'L MOD is a troll? Are you sure?ol....
Lets not waste our time to trolls....
And what about the Bayraktar that fell from the sky,did they examine those too?Many of these children, who also had the opportunity to closely examine the giant 'Wing' drones that crashed into the fields, are probably now dreaming of aeronautical engineering.
the flag of the country that feeds you, and being able to fly with Rafales because the F-35s are too expensive for youAnd what's with the French flag on your profile?
FYI Turkish drones are evolving, they can be shot down but they have updates too, the TB2s you discovered are an 8 year old project, since there are more coming and when you see them , others will already be in preparation.And what about the Bayraktar that fell from the sky,did they examine those too?
Look,I'm not saying the TB2 or the Akinci are not good or that their use in recent conflicts and ESPECIALLY Karabakh,had a significant role in the operations,but all this "children can now dream free" etc. is like out of a propaganda book.
Maybe that drone craze will stop if they start getting shot down more frequently in future conflicts. I'm not saying completely,but relying on UCAVs might stop being the main strategy of many countries who rushed to buy the Bayraktar.
Again I'm not saying that it's a bad weapon. But could it work against countries with strong Air Forces and descend Air Defence?
Despite what a certain member will tell you,in Libya and Syria there were more Bayraktar losses and far less modern AA system losses.
In Karabakh,we all know it was chaos. The Azeris smashed the Armenian Air Defences with the Israeli and Turkish drones.
That's the question,why are you in France and not in Erdogan's superpower Turkey?the flag of the country that feeds you, and being able to fly with Rafales because the F-35s are too expensive for you