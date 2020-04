Which stop gap fighter would you prefer for TurAF?

Hurjet will roll out of the hangar next year (2021), first flight in 2022, and introduction to the TurAF inventory will take place by 2025 according to https://havahaber.com/hurjet-ve-milli-jet-ne-zaman-envantere-girecek/ Do you know how much strain 40-50 new FOREIGN fighters would put on Turkish military budget while we're trying to develop our own? A LOT. Likely enough to derail our efforts. We're not going to allow that. We won't make the same mistakes that undermined our national defense industry in the past.We certainly DO NOT need any new foreign fighters (especially 4 or 4.5 gen) before 2025. We already have a strong AF and we're rolling out UCAVs like they grow on trees. This is a critical point in our history. We either make it to the 2030s as an independent nation with our own military industry, or we'll forever be enslaved to the will and demands of the West,