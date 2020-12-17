Which sports have potential for growth in Pakistan (besides cricket)

In history, we have won championships in cricket, hockey and squash.
And what are the sports that have the potential to be popular in Pakistan?
I think we can improve ourselves in football. Our children and youth play it very well in the streets of the city, especially Makrani, Balochi and Hazara children.
