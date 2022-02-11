What's new

Which side should Pakistan support in Russia-Ukraine war?

  • Support Russia-China alliance

    Votes: 8 18.2%

  • Support NATO-Turkiye-Ukraine Alliance

    Votes: 5 11.4%

  • Stay Neutral

    Votes: 31 70.5%
  • Total voters
    44
The questions is which side should Pakistan support in Russia-Ukraine war?

China is strongly supporting Russia. They have for all practical purposes formed a strong alliance against NATO & QUAD.

Russian President Putin has invited PMIK to visit Russia and PMIK is visiting Russia later this month.

So obviously Pakistan is expected to join China in backing Russia but the issue is not that simple.

Turkiye being a member of NATO is strongly backing Ukraine.

Also, Pakistan is still a major non-NATO ally.


PM Imran to visit Russia this month​

Premier’s position towards West increasingly becoming defiant


Rizwan Shehzad February 07, 2022

photo app

PHOTO: APP
ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position toward the West is becoming increasingly defiant as he set to visit Russia from February 23 to 25 after completing his “historic visit to China” and attending the Beijing Olympics, which the US and several other western countries had boycotted.
Diplomatic sources confirmed on Sunday evening that the premier was expected to undertake the “all crucial” visit of Moscow in the last week of February -- the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry refrained from confirming the development, saying that the foreign affairs ministry should be approached for this purpose.
The premier’s visit to Moscow is believed to be a clear signal to the West, especially after he clearly said “absolutely not” to Washington on giving bases in Pakistan following its withdrawal from Afghanistan and not receiving a phone call from US President Joe Biden since he assumed his office in the White House.
“Prime Minister Imran’s visit under the current circumstances is crucial,” a diplomat told The Express Tribune, requesting anonymity, while referring to the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and ultimately between Moscow and the West.
Also read: Islamabad, Moscow in talks for maiden Putin visit
The diplomat further said PM Imran and Russian President Vladimir Putin would exchange views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Recently, PM Imran while speaking to President Putin had lauded his statement on the issue of blasphemy.
In a telephonic conversation with Putin on January 17, PM Imran had underscored that Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with Russia was on an upward trajectory, with an increased focus on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation. He had reiterated the government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project. According to PM Imran, he and Putin had agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas, increase high-level exchanges, and remain in close contact on matters relating to Afghanistan.
PM Imran had underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was pivotal for regional stability.
The official statement had attributed to the prime minister that he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at an appropriate time. Now, the diplomatic sources have confirmed that the dates had been finalised and PM Imran and President Putin would be standing together in the last week of February if there are no last minute changes.
Also read: Ties with China 'cornerstone' of Pakistan’s foreign policy: PM
Following the diplomatic dispute between Russia and the West on Ukraine, Moscow has reoriented trade, seeking to replace Western imports and reducing its use of the US dollar. Putin’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was also taken as a show of unity amid Moscow’s deteriorating relations with the West.
Last month, it was reported that Islamabad and Moscow were in talks to finalise a plan for what would be a landmark visit of the Russian president to Pakistan this year.
The visit was being discussed by the two sides for the last two years but could not be materialised because of a variety of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic. For the visit, Moscow wanted to have something “significant” ready before Putin finally undertook his trip to Pakistan.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
I don't think it matters or anyone (including Pak) cares
It's a European problem
China is not in Europe.

HammerHead081 said:
Isnt Ukraine an important defence partner for Pakistan? Nevertheless, we should mind our own business. We have no stake to play here. Its big boys club and their issues.
But there may be pressure on Pakistan from Russia, China, Turkiye & the US to take sides.
 
It has nothing
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
China is not in Europe.



But there may be pressure on Pakistan from Russia, China, Turkiye & the US to take sides.
A- even China won't get involved too much
B- we are only with China on china's affair not random things
C- EU is our major trading partner and we have good relationship with them
Russia is Indian ally
Why th should we be anything but nuetral here?, Our relationship with Russia is not very friendly, with EU countries our relationship is much better

D- it's stupid to be anything but nuetral cause
It has nothing to do with us any way shape or form

It's a European situation
 
Sainthood 101 said:
It has nothing

A- even China won't get involved too much
B- we are only with China on china's affair not random things
C- EU is our major trading partner and we have good relationship with them
Russia is Indian ally
Why th should we be anything but nuetral here?, Our relationship with Russia is not very friendly, with EU countries our relationship is much better

D- it's stupid to be anything but nuetral cause
It has nothing to do with us any way shape or form

It's a European situation
So you think China is just paying lip service and not sincere in supporting Russia?

China just signed a huge gas deal with Russia to support Russia economically should EU stop buying Russian gas.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
So you think China is just paying lip service and not sincere in supporting Russia?

China just signed a huge gas deal with Russia to support Russia economically should EU stop buying Russian gas.
Nope for the most part I don't see China playing a major role in any of this issue

Even if they do -it still doesn't concern us cause it's not a Chinese issue but a Russian one historical Ally of India
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Nope for the most part I don't see China playing a major role in any of this issue

Even if they do -it still doesn't concern us cause it's not a Chinese issue but a Russian one historical Ally of India
Russia and India are no longer allies since India is part of Quad.

Also, China is strongly backing Russia.

Russia, China proclaim 'no limits' partnership to stand up to US​

Joint statement affirms resolve of two countries to work together against the United States


ReutersFebruary 05, 2022

russian president vladimir putin attends a meeting with chinese president xi jinping in beijing china february 4 2022 photo reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW:
China and Russia proclaimed a deep strategic partnership on Friday to balance what they portrayed as the malign global influence of the United States as China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russia's Vladimir Putin on the opening day of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
In a joint statement, the two countries affirmed that their new relationship was superior to any political or military alliance of the Cold War era.
"Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation," they declared, announcing plans to collaborate in a host of areas including space, climate change, artificial intelligence and control of the internet.

The agreement marked the most detailed and assertive statement of Russian and Chinese resolve to work together - and against the United States - to build a new international order based on their own interpretations of human rights and democracy.
The statement was steeped in ideological discourse and it was not clear whether it would immediately translate into an increase in tangible and practical cooperation - although Putin trumpeted a new gas deal with China on Friday - or was intended as more of a statement of general policy intent.
The United States responded coolly. Asked about the meeting between Xi and Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has his own relationship with China.
Referring to a massing of Russian troops near the Ukraine border, she said the US focus is currently on working with partners in case Russia invades Ukraine, adding "we've also conveyed that destabilising conflict in Europe would impact China's interests all over the world."
Daniel Russel of the Asia Society think tank, who served as the US State Department's top diplomat for East Asia in the Obama administration, said Xi and Putin were "announcing their determination to stand together and to stand against the US and the West — ready to withstand sanctions and contest American global leadership".
While not formally allied, the two "are making common cause as a tactical matter to better defend their respective interests and their authoritarian systems from Western pressure", he said.
Jonathan Eyal of the London-based Royal United Services Institute said the declaration marked a "frontal rebuttal" of the US and Western view of the world and a possible building block towards a military alliance.
"They both feel cornered and they feel their moment has arrived to state their vision of the world and promote it aggressively."
Mutual support
The two countries have moved closer together as both have come under pressure from the West on issues including their human rights records and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. The timing of their announcement was highly symbolic, at a China-hosted Olympics that the United States has subjected to a diplomatic boycott.
In the lengthy document - nearly 5,400 words in English translation - each went significantly further than before in backing the other on flashpoints of tension with the West.
Russia voiced its support for China's stance that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposition to any form of independence for the island. Moscow and Beijing also voiced their opposition to the AUKUS alliance between Australia, Britain and the United States, saying it increased the danger of an arms race in the region.
China joined Russia in calling for an end to NATO enlargement and supported its demand for security guarantees from the West - issues at the heart of Moscow's confrontation with the United States and its allies over Ukraine.
The two countries expressed concern about "the advancement of US plans to develop global missile defence and deploy its elements in various regions of the world, combined with capacity building of high-precision non-nuclear weapons for disarming strikes and other strategic objectives".
Elsewhere, without naming Washington, they criticised attempts by "certain states" to establish global hegemony, fan confrontation and impose their own standards of democracy.
Scott Kennedy, a China expert at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said that despite the rhetoric, there would be limits to the alliance.
"China is willing to stand with Russia through thin but not thick. This collaboration works as long as it entails few costs. They are expanding their commercial ties, extolling a similar anti-American/pro-authoritarian narrative, and hoping their friendship weakens the West’s military position in Europe and Asia," he said, adding, "If a war breaks out over Ukraine or Taiwan, we can expect this partnership to fracture."
Tech and energy
In the technology arena, Russia and China said they were ready to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence and information security.
They said they believed that "any attempts to limit their sovereign right to regulate national segments of the Internet and ensure their security are unacceptable".
Meanwhile Russian state energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft on Friday agreed new gas and oil supply deals with Beijing worth tens of billions of dollars.
The deals capitalise on Putin's drive to diversify Russian energy exports away from the West, which started shortly after he came to power in 1999. Since then Russia has become China's top energy supplier and cut its reliance on the West for revenues.
The Kremlin said the presidents also discussed the need to broaden trade in national currencies because of unpredictability surrounding the use of the dollar.
US President Joe Biden has said Russian companies could be cut off from the ability to trade in dollars as part of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.
Moscow denies any such intention, but has used a build-up of more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border to grab the attention of the West and press its demands for security guarantees.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Nope for the most part I don't see China playing a major role in any of this issue

Even if they do -it still doesn't concern us cause it's not a Chinese issue but a Russian one historical Ally of India
There is talk that Russia, China and Pakistan have formed a trilateral Alliance.

Pak-Russia relations on positive trajectory: FM Qureshi​

Both countries have held mutual consultations on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, says foreign minister


News DeskJanuary 18, 2022

foreign minister shah mahmood qureshi photo rp

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. PHOTO: RP
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that relations between Pakistan and Russia relations were on a positive trajectory.
A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation to discuss a range of issues, including Afghanistan, ahead of their likely face-to-face meeting in Beijing next month.
"Pakistan has been part of the Moscow Format and Russian representative attended the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad," the foreign minister said.
"Russian Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also participated in the recently held extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad."
The country's top diplomat added that both countries held mutual consultations on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and that Pakistan's efforts had resulted in drawing the world attention to the situation in Afghanistan; however, further attention was required.
Read More: Russia, US cast pall on Ukraine talks
"The humanitarian situation is further deteriorating in Afghanistan with the severity of cold weather," he added.
Qureshi further that Pakistan and Russia were developing an understanding on the North-South Gas Pipeline project, which was a significant step for bilateral cooperation in economy and energy.
Furthermore, the foreign minister stated that Russian President Putin's recent statement against Islamophobia vindicates the stance of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue.
"This indicates that the two countries are moving ahead at regional and global levels with identical approaches," he said.
Monday's phone call was the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders in four months.
In September last year, the two leaders had exchanged views by telephone after the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul in August in the wake of the chaotic exit of the US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan.
Moscow and Islamabad share a common view on Afghanistan as they have long buried the Cold War rivalry and now have been making efforts to deepen their cooperation. Both the countries favour continued engagement with the interim Taliban government while at the same time asking the US to lift economic sanctions against the war-torn country.
 
Falconless said:
Ukraine is Pakistan
Russia is India
Wrong analogy, We like Rus and UKR yes were part of single state in past however unlike us, Russia views entirety of Ukraine as its rightful historical territory with both countries originating from historic state of Kievan Rus. Russia wants Ukraine (as well as all other slavic countries) to remain in its sphere of influence as head of slavic world either as part of Russian Federation or a client state. The thought of any of those countries would ally with its enemies against their Slavic brethen is blasphemous for Russia. We ( Ind & Pak ) don't have that level of sentiments.
 

