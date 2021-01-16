Which rule did this post break ?

You are spreading lies based on self imposed truths, and expect everyone else to believe it, just because you said it, it does not make it true, that's wrong at every level.



I will try to breakdown my understanding of your statements. According to your definition, although I was born in Pakistan, but raised in UK, my family is Pakistani to their core, but they, and I am no "son of the soil"

So, surely, my interpretation has some neutrality.



People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes,

What kind of statement is this? it has no basis in reality, nor is it based on any facts. It is designed to induce hate between different groups, and spread false information, surely, that is wrong.



People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors,

Again, you are imposing your viewpoints based on self-imposed logic. No one, and I mean no one calls the people who migrated from the rest of South Asia to Pakistan, traitors. That's simply ridiculous, and a total lie. By calling such a statement to be an implied truth within Pakistani society, you are spreading lies, and hate. That is sad and highly unfair.



and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

Again, you are presenting your personal views as facts, they are just your views, nothing else. But they are clearly false without any basis in reality, your statement is designed to spread hate. I do not know if that is your intention. But, I can assure you, that is how it comes across. If you have anger issues regarding something, it is better to discuss, then pass blanket judgements. Especially, those that would naturally spread hate among people, and spread false information to anyone who reads your statements.



I cannot comment on your warnings, but you are so clearly wrong in expressing your views in the manner you have. Your statements are designed to spread hate, and they are factually totally untrue. This is my honest opinion.