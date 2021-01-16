What's new

Which rule did this post break ?

Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 20, 2021
82
0
96
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
366
0
875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
Honestly speaking this whole Karachi Tax Collection comparison among cities and this whole narrative is quite absurd. Tax collection in Pakistan is not simple as a head count. Certain taxes are applied only in Karachi because of international trade aka the Port or the registered head office in Karachi. Tomorrow let's say we make an entirely new city only for export oriented industries you can't just start comparing its impact, benefit or liability on an economy on the basis of tax collection alone.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 20, 2021
82
0
96
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HRK said:
ethnic card ....
Click to expand...
which Ethnic? I don't see any particular ethnicity I mentioned in my post, so if I say there is corruption in Pakistan done by Non-Urdu speakers so this break PDF rule?
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
948
2
2,381
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
You are spreading lies based on self imposed truths, and expect everyone else to believe it, just because you said it, it does not make it true, that's wrong at every level.

I will try to breakdown my understanding of your statements. According to your definition, although I was born in Pakistan, but raised in UK, my family is Pakistani to their core, but they, and I am no "son of the soil"
So, surely, my interpretation has some neutrality.

People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes,
What kind of statement is this? it has no basis in reality, nor is it based on any facts. It is designed to induce hate between different groups, and spread false information, surely, that is wrong.

People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors,
Again, you are imposing your viewpoints based on self-imposed logic. No one, and I mean no one calls the people who migrated from the rest of South Asia to Pakistan, traitors. That's simply ridiculous, and a total lie. By calling such a statement to be an implied truth within Pakistani society, you are spreading lies, and hate. That is sad and highly unfair.

and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.
Again, you are presenting your personal views as facts, they are just your views, nothing else. But they are clearly false without any basis in reality, your statement is designed to spread hate. I do not know if that is your intention. But, I can assure you, that is how it comes across. If you have anger issues regarding something, it is better to discuss, then pass blanket judgements. Especially, those that would naturally spread hate among people, and spread false information to anyone who reads your statements.

I cannot comment on your warnings, but you are so clearly wrong in expressing your views in the manner you have. Your statements are designed to spread hate, and they are factually totally untrue. This is my honest opinion.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,525
68
42,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
Brother have patience. We will speak about this among the team.
However the post does have ethnic references "sons of the soil", "people from India" etc. We as Pakistanis love all, or should love all.
I'm not saying you were wrong, just let's be diplomatic in future.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 20, 2021
82
0
96
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
waz said:
Brother have patience. We will speak about this among the team.
However the post does have ethnic references "sons of the soil", "people from India" etc. We as Pakistanis love all, or should love all.
I'm not saying you were wrong, just let's be diplomatic in future.
Click to expand...
I know, that is why I didn't use the direct terms, but what I said is not offensive to any particular ethnicity nor wrong, I have read things similar to that on the streets of Karachi myself. this Mod Krash can have contacted me and try engaging before deleting posts that don't even break any rules. Now all I see is that one particular mod is trying to impose his ideas down others throats, him saying as long as you agree with me you are fine but if you don't I will delete your posts even if doesn't violate any rule of PDF, he is working as Mod but I doubt he understands what a Moderator even means. This is the second time it happens which is why I opened a thread in the GHQ section before directly engaging with him. Don't push people in the corner or else your forum will end up like those 3rd-grade Indian forums or will be deserted by all non-Pakistani's and others.
peagle said:
You are spreading lies based on self imposed truths, and expect everyone else to believe it, just because you said it, it does not make it true, that's wrong at every level.
Click to expand...
If I am lying, prove it rather than deleting posts and issuing me a warning stating that I violate a rule, Does any PDF mod even read those Rules themselves before pointing others for violating them? and yes it is true that Karachi pays the highest taxes, yes it's true the rest of the ethnicities in Pakistan holds a deep grudge against Urdu-speaking people, and to this day they have face consequences of the Quota system which was imposed by the sons of Soils.

This is my last response to you, it's between me and 1 particular mod so let me resolve it with him.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,525
68
42,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Goritoes said:
I know, that is why I didn't use the direct terms, but what I said is not offensive to any particular ethnicity nor wrong, I have read things similar to that on the streets of Karachi myself. this Mod Krash can have contacted me and try engaging before deleting posts that don't even break any rules. Now all I see is that one particular mod is trying to impose his ideas down others throats, him saying as long as you agree with me you are fine but if you don't I will delete your posts even if doesn't violate any rule of PDF, he is working as Mod but I doubt he understands what a Moderator even means. This is the second time it happens which is why I opened a thread in the GHQ section before directly engaging with him. Don't push people in the corner or else your forum will end up like those 3rd-grade Indian forums or will be deserted by all non-Pakistani's and others.
Click to expand...
Cool, we shall discuss.
 
B

Baibars_1260

FULL MEMBER
Sep 12, 2020
1,284
0
1,025
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
peagle said:
You are spreading lies based on self imposed truths, and expect everyone else to believe it, just because you said it, it does not make it true, that's wrong at every level.

I will try to breakdown my understanding of your statements. According to your definition, although I was born in Pakistan, but raised in UK, my family is Pakistani to their core, but they, and I am no "son of the soil"
So, surely, my interpretation has some neutrality.

People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes,
What kind of statement is this? it has no basis in reality, nor is it based on any facts. It is designed to induce hate between different groups, and spread false information, surely, that is wrong.

People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors,
Again, you are imposing your viewpoints based on self-imposed logic. No one, and I mean no one calls the people who migrated from the rest of South Asia to Pakistan, traitors. That's simply ridiculous, and a total lie. By calling such a statement to be an implied truth within Pakistani society, you are spreading lies, and hate. That is sad and highly unfair.

and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.
Again, you are presenting your personal views as facts, they are just your views, nothing else. But they are clearly false without any basis in reality, your statement is designed to spread hate. I do not know if that is your intention. But, I can assure you, that is how it comes across. If you have anger issues regarding something, it is better to discuss, then pass blanket judgements. Especially, those that would naturally spread hate among people, and spread false information to anyone who reads your statements.

I cannot comment on your warnings, but you are so clearly wrong in expressing your views in the manner you have. Your statements are designed to spread hate, and they are factually totally untrue. This is my honest opinion.
Click to expand...
Agree...
Being a member of this forum and being allowed to post is a privilege only and subject to rules both written and implied. The moderators do their job well and if I may mildly criticize with one exception.

I have learned to limit and mute my desire to stop the vile insults to my nation by those who constantly remind us for the billionth time that we lost the Civil War ; the evergreen " surrender ceremony " picture is posted for the billionth time too, to remind us just where we stand in their eyes. Those who do so are never censured, and their glee in twisting the knife in our wounds knows no bounds.

When our patriotism is based on the future not the past, it is our expression of patriotism that must be gagged for the sentiments of the "victors". Because even looking positively at the future for our nation hurts those who would like to live in the past.

Our nationalism and love for our land must be muted for the fear of hurting the "victors" who (as they should) love their nation above everything else.

But those are limits which we must accept if we want to remain on this forum, and I will remain silent, in pain and in humiliation as long as I can bear it ... which may not be for long.
Of course we are free to graciously leave...
 
Last edited:
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
21,907
-5
19,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...

I think its because this was a very childish post, I remember as a child in the 70s hearing this kind of conversation at the corner paan shop in Paposh nagar. I am surprised that Its been 50 years and people's mentality has not changed. This same kind of thinking gave us Altaf Hussain and look what he has given to Karachi. This thread would have become a useless post after post bashing thread and I think Mod was right to close it.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,144
179
52,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Black.Mamba said:
Certain taxes are applied only in Karachi because of international trade aka the Port or the registered head office in Karachi.
Click to expand...
Thanks for saying what is obvious. Take PIA or Port Authority. Both are based in Karachi. PIA is sustained b y passengers across Pakistan and even abroad. Most of this traffic is generated from K-Pk, Potohar and AJK. The port handles exports and imports of 200 million people across Pakistan. But for tax purposes this would come under Karachi. Similarly Islamabad comes top in so many ways. But that is just because national enterprises and federal government is based there. But idiots here just will not look at this fact.
 
P

pakpride00090

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
1,994
-1
3,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
defence.pk

New fighter for PAF Doctrine?

Yep because that's what India wants. However, we need to be honest with ourselves, exactly who in the entire Pakistani population cares about any of that stuff? Your concerns are 110% correct, but it's only people on this forum and a few other individuals voicing them regularly. However...
defence.pk
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,064
36
15,632
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Goritoes said:
People who are always in front to Own Pakistan don't pay Taxes, People who came from India leaving a huge sum of property and being told that they are traitors, and have to go back they pay the most so the rest of Sons of soil do the corruption, betray the country and enjoy their lives.

I Would like to know which PDF rule does this post break because I got issued a warning twice from this @krash guy for posting a comment on Karachi, he is just abusing his authority here on PDF by literally issuing warnings when a post doesn't break a single rule, not abusive towards any particular Ethnicity. Is this how PDF works? that if Mods don't like something but even if it's true they just Delete it and shut it down? if so then stop calling yourself an international forum, you guys are turning out to be worse than Indian forums. I've complained about this Krash guy in GHQ but so far no action.

I am tagging some other mods @waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
It's an ethnic slur. You called anyone who isn't the descendant of a Muhajir from India corrupt and traitors.

How can you not see how that post would be offensive?

Besides the Karachi pity party really does bring the tone down. The whole we pay all the tax stuff is a theory full of holes as repeatedly pointed out on this forum.

Also as the city which has 10% of the countries population living there - its not a surprise really is it?

There are farmers up and down the country doing back breaking labour to put food on our urban plates. Many in Balochistan live in abject poverty whilst the whole of Pakistan is powered by gas from there. The people of Mirpur AJK were made refugees twice by Mangla Dam - at a time when Karachiites complained about the impact of kalabagh on the mangroves.

In Pakistan if you're not in the ruling elite, the likeliness is that you have it shit. It's fine to complain about governments and politicians but ethnic slurs against anyone who isnt you is pathetic.
 
A

ayodhyapati

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
543
-4
153
Country
India
Location
India
Baibars_1260 said:
Agree...
Being a member of this forum and being allowed to post is a privilege only and subject to rules both written and implied. The moderators do their job well and if I may mildly criticize with one exception.

I have learned to limit and mute my desire to stop the vile insults to my nation by those who constantly remind us for the billionth time that we lost the Civil War ; the evergreen " surrender ceremony " picture is posted for the billionth time too, to remind us just where we stand in their eyes. Those who do so are never censured, and their glee in twisting the knife in our wounds knows no bounds.

When our patriotism is based on the future not the past, it is our expression of patriotism that must be gagged for the sentiments of the "victors". Because even looking positively at the future for our nation hurts those who would like to live in the past.

Our nationalism and love for our land must be muted for the fear of hurting the "victors" who (as they should) love their nation above everything else.

But those are limits which we must accept if we want to remain on this forum, and I will remain silent, in pain and in humiliation as long as I can bear it ... which may not be for long.
Of course we are free to graciously leave...
Click to expand...
well said .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xyx007
Featured Pakistan: When Agents Ruled – a glimpse of Spying, Espionage and Security Breaches
2
Replies
28
Views
4K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Imad.Khan
Featured Opposition-ruled Senate rejects two FATF bills
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Patriot forever
P
D
How did a Bollywood backdrop become the highest battleground on Earth?
Replies
0
Views
209
DavidsSling
D
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING: US Intel Officials Say Iran, Russia Have Obtained Voter Registration Info
Replies
2
Views
204
Globenim
G
Song Hong
Mahathir: Malays are cowards, get into bribery and drugs, choose bad leaders
Replies
12
Views
673
Smoke
Smoke

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom