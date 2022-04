I think Imran should make alliance with PPP they are corrupt yes but not all of them they have some better clean polititions such as



Raza rabani

Aitzaz Ahsan

Makhdoom Jamil uz zaman

Khar

Etc



But they can help resolve few issues such as inflation poverty

Far better than other and they are not criminal minded yes few of them but in camparison to PMLN moulana mqm they are least better than them