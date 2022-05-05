Which overseas Pakistanis will be attending PTI rallies on Saturday.

Insha Allah, we as a family intend to attend the PTI rally in Manchester this Saturday 7th May.

There will be rallies held in Manchester, Birmingham, London, and I believe, Glasgow, as well as other countries in Europe and the USA which IK will address live on big screens direct from Bani Gala.

I would urge all Pakistani patriots living overseas to attend one of these rallies

1) to maintain momentum and show support to our Pakistani brothers in Pakistan that we are with them in this fight and 2) to send a message to Western governments that illegal regime change will not be tolerated in Pakistan.

We are not necessarily doing this for Imran Khan or PTI, we are doing this for democracy and Pakistan.

This is the least we can do for our motherland.