Which One True Ally for Indonesia, China or US?

Apparently US refuse to salvage the submarine for free, which could cost as much as $200m, almost as expensive as buying a new submarine, while China offer to help for free.

Some indonesian members in here keep licking the US as the super very best ally, meanwhile China is a bad guy. Just like Jews mainstream propaganda media potray.


But when our country have such tragic event, The US did offered help but with Charge at least $200 Million USD (Almost the same price with brand-New Submarine), they only think about profit & business.

Meanwhile, China offered help to save the remains of 53 our National hero onboard KRI Nanggala (402) for Free in the name of Humanity :tup:

 
Just like the Vaccine,


US just don't care about lives of other people.
Meanwhile, Chinese split half of their Vaccine Production Capacity to save other's people life
Same case in Indonesia,
US still don't want to send vaccine to help Indonesia until this day.


Imagine, how much our Healthcare workers Hero would die if we waiting for american to export their vaccine to Indonesia?
Meanwhile, Chinese become the first to help & send their vaccines to Indonesia. Until this day, Indonesia have 75 million vaccine, which more than 90% comes from China (68.5 Million from Sinovac & 1 Million from Sinopharm)

And because of that, Indonesia already successfully Vaccinated all of our Healthcare workers hero (100%) and (50%) of Our Police, Soldiers & Govt official :tup:
But but but
According to Anti-China trollers, captain america is the best no matter what. And China is the bad 😓

White guy dick is the best according to them
 
