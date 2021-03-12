Which One True Ally for Indonesia, China or US?

Apparently US refuse to salvage the submarine for free, which could cost as much as $200m, almost as expensive as buying a new submarine, while China offer to help for free.
Credit to @Kejora at Sino Defence Forum.
Some indonesian members in here keep licking the US as the super very best ally, meanwhile China is a bad guy. Just like Jews mainstream propaganda media potray.
But when our country have such tragic event, The US did offered help but with Charge at least $200 Million USD (Almost the same price with brand-New Submarine), they only think about profit & business.
Meanwhile, China offered help to save the remains of 53 our National hero onboard KRI Nanggala (402) for Free in the name of Humanity
