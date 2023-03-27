Which one of our Indian members is this?

AA_ said: All joking aside, that panic attack is no joke. I’ve never had one, but can understand being in a position where it seems like you will die.





How does Virus keep getting banned and then unbanned? Lol how is that even possible. Click to expand...

Traveled quite a bit, never had any panic attack on board but as a Tinnitus sufferer, every flight has been a bit of annoyance for me. Ear pressure builds up, ear makes more sound, which in turn increase my anxiety, which in turn spikes my tinnitus even more. Happens during take off and by the time I start to feel better, flight lands and the same cycle repeats.