Which one of our Indian members is this?

Makes sense. He would feel this way if put in the belly of the beast, in a machine of the capitalist enterprise.My guess would be Jamahir on his first ever flight.
How does Virus keep getting banned and then unbanned? Lol how is that even possible.
Or it could also be @-=virus=- but only after the first time he got banned.
Traveled quite a bit, never had any panic attack on board but as a Tinnitus sufferer, every flight has been a bit of annoyance for me. Ear pressure builds up, ear makes more sound, which in turn increase my anxiety, which in turn spikes my tinnitus even more. Happens during take off and by the time I start to feel better, flight lands and the same cycle repeats.All joking aside, that panic attack is no joke. I’ve never had one, but can understand being in a position where it seems like you will die.
It's a temporary ban. Only meant to last till his keera gets tired of tickling him and he's expected to behave for a while.