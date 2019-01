Which Nation Will Be The 4th To Join the Elite Club of Spacefaring Nations?

Claims for North Korea



Hyecho and the «Memoir of the pilgrimage to the five kingdoms of India»



주체107(2018)년 12월 1일



Hyecho (704–787), 慧超, Sanskrit: Prajñāvikrama; pinyin: Hui Chao, was a Buddhist monk from Silla, one of the Three Kingdoms of Korea.



Hyecho studied esoteric Buddhism in Tang China, initially under Śubhakarasiṃha and then under the famous Indian monk Vajrabodhi who praised Hyecho as "one of six living persons who were well-trained in the five sections of the Buddhist canon."



On the advice of his Indian teachers in China, he set out for India in 723 to acquaint himself with the language and culture of the land of the Buddha.



During his journey to India, Hyecho wrote a travelogue in Chinese named Wang ocheonchukguk jeon (hanja: 往五天竺國傳) which means, "Memoir of the pilgrimage to the five kingdoms of India."



It is the first known overseas travelogue written in Chinese by a Korean and contains information about the political, cultural and economic customs of India and central Asia at that time. The five Indian kingdoms in the work's title refer to West, East, North, South and Central India. This scroll is estimated as the first East Asian travelogue to the Islamic world.



He went to the coastal countries and crossed Persia (Iran) to reach the region known as the Eastern Empire, before returning to China in the year 727.



Hyecho traveled most of his journey by road for several years, traveling a distance of about 10,000 km, recording in details his experiences.



It took Hyecho approximately four years to complete his journey. The travelogue contains much information on local diet, languages, climate, cultures, and political situations.





▲ Hyejo's voyage, the first Korean in history to discover Persia.



▲ Flashforward: Pyongyang No. 1 Senior-middle School, October 2017.

▲ Flashforward: Pyongyang Munsu water Park, June 2017.

▲ Official and ambitious goal of North Korea's space program, the exploitation of the lunar rare earths reserve.

Feasibility for North Korea

▲ Hwasong-15 ICBM.

▲ Mobile civilian space launcher based on the Hwasong-15 ICBM.

▲ North Korean Hwasong-15 reentry vehicle, U.S. Titan 2 Mk.6 reentry vehicle and Chinese FSW recoverable capsule.

▲ North Korean Hwasong-15 reentry vehicle.

▲ Irano-North Korean E1 suborbital space capsule: on the left, new model from 2016, on the right, old exhibition mockup from 2015.

▲ New model of the Irano-North Korean E1 suborbital space capsule from 2016.