On the question of NAB referencing Zyed Zulfi Bukhari, responding that Zulfi Bukhari was a foreign national doing his business in UK and none in Pakistan, His Excellency Imran Khan wondered then as to how the Pakistani law could have, as such, jurisdiction over a foreign national & businessmen having no inkling with Pakistan.





2. You are very right Excellency. A question is often asked what was the main cause or never ending ever-increasing Pakistan’s problems? Answer is very simple. Because here one advises the other to “leave the seat, go home, wait for court decision and come back if declared innocent” but the same very person on his own turn says “مجھے کیوں نکالا؟”.





3. You are very right that Pakistani law has no right to question a British national. But Excellency can you please tell we the fool general slient majority of this unfortunate nation which one is the Pakistani law that allows a British or any other foreign national, to question, ask for official data, peruse official files, advise, suggest, chair a meeting or supervise working of a Pakistani office like OPF, Overseas Ministry etc?

