What's new

Which is the oldest muslim cemetry in indian subcontinent

B

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
63
0
26
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Should be in Sindh logically speaking
Click to expand...
Yes. Please elaborate if you can .
Iam just curious. None in india as far i know
Graveyard for common folks , but tombs also

Lothian cemetery in Delhi is 200 years old .
Thought something must be around tughlakabad area .

@waz , @everybody please contribute
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,170
-2
8,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Blueindian said:
Yes. Please elaborate if you can .
Iam just curious. None in india as far i know
Graveyard for common folks , but tombs also

Lothian cemetery in Delhi is 200 years old .
Thought something must be around tughlakabad area .
Click to expand...
Cause Muhammad bin qasim was the first to have built a mosque in Pakistan so logically if he built a mosque, he left behind people who were supposed to pray in the mosque

When they die, they're supposed to be burried

Since this was among the first Muslim inhabitation efforts in south Asia

So first semeteries should also be in either Sindh or south India due to coastal trade with Arabs

They were the regions who interacted the most with the Arabs, Muslims

There's even references in Hadiths ( prophet's saying) about people of Sindh

All in all my hunch would be either coastal south India or Sindh
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,365
1
50,802
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Blueindian said:
Also , reply if anybody here knows any haunted mughal or earlier monuments in the subcontinent
Click to expand...

there are some graves in Sindh dating back to late 8th early 9th century. some 80km from the sea. some say these belong to early Arab missionaries.

Blueindian said:
Also , reply if anybody here knows any haunted mughal or earlier monuments in the subcontinent
Click to expand...
what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhere
 
B

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
63
0
26
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
there are some graves in Sindh dating back to late 8th early 9th century. some 80km from the sea. some say these belong to early Arab missionaries.


what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhere
Click to expand...
Can you point the place where they exist ?
 
B

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
63
0
26
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Cause Muhammad bin qasim was the first to have built a mosque in Pakistan so logically if he built a mosque, he left behind people who were supposed to pray in the mosque

When they die, they're supposed to be burried

Since this was among the first Muslim inhabitation efforts in south Asia

So first semeteries should also be in either Sindh or south India due to coastal trade with Arabs

They were the regions who interacted the most with the Arabs, Muslims

There's even references in Hadiths ( prophet's saying) about people of Sindh
Click to expand...
Thats why i asked christan grave yards are, old ones too are there but didn't get anything in net for islamic grave yards

B.K.N said:
Pakistan studies main parha tha arab Muslims k south India k coastal areas sa bahut puranay relations hain phir graves bhi wahin hon gi
Click to expand...
Cheraman juma masjid me sabse purani kabristan hongi fir .
Kyuki wo sabse Pehle masjid hai subcontinent me
 
B

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
63
0
26
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
there are some graves in Sindh dating back to late 8th early 9th century. some 80km from the sea. some say these belong to early Arab missionaries.


what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhere
Click to expand...
Jamali kamali mosque in Delhi is haunted.
I want to know the history behind them

Thanks
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

T
  • Locked
  • Poll
Is Pakistan the heir to the Mughals?
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
183
Views
5K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Azadkashmir
THE indian subcontinent colonisation - whose fault is it?
Replies
8
Views
667
AbuzarIlyas
AbuzarIlyas
D
What We Can Learn From India’s Medieval Past
Replies
3
Views
187
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Erroroverload
Ancient Buddhist Temple Unearthed in Pakistan Is One of The Oldest Ever Discovered
Replies
5
Views
434
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
ghazi52
Is the Pilbara the oldest place on Earth?
Replies
0
Views
402
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom