Which is the oldest muslim cemetry in indian subcontinent

Blueindian said: Yes. Please elaborate if you can .

Iam just curious. None in india as far i know

Graveyard for common folks , but tombs also



Lothian cemetery in Delhi is 200 years old .

Thought something must be around tughlakabad area . Click to expand...

Cause Muhammad bin qasim was the first to have built a mosque in Pakistan so logically if he built a mosque, he left behind people who were supposed to pray in the mosqueWhen they die, they're supposed to be burriedSince this was among the first Muslim inhabitation efforts in south AsiaSo first semeteries should also be in either Sindh or south India due to coastal trade with ArabsThey were the regions who interacted the most with the Arabs, MuslimsThere's even references in Hadiths ( prophet's saying) about people of SindhAll in all my hunch would be either coastal south India or Sindh