Which is the oldest muslim cemetry in indian subcontinent

Blueindian
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Apr 24, 2022
- 63
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Also , reply if anybody here knows any haunted mughal or earlier monuments in the subcontinent
Yes. Please elaborate if you can .Should be in Sindh logically speaking
Cause Muhammad bin qasim was the first to have built a mosque in Pakistan so logically if he built a mosque, he left behind people who were supposed to pray in the mosqueYes. Please elaborate if you can .
Iam just curious. None in india as far i know
Graveyard for common folks , but tombs also
Lothian cemetery in Delhi is 200 years old .
Thought something must be around tughlakabad area .
Also , reply if anybody here knows any haunted mughal or earlier monuments in the subcontinent
what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhereAlso , reply if anybody here knows any haunted mughal or earlier monuments in the subcontinent
Can you point the place where they exist ?there are some graves in Sindh dating back to late 8th early 9th century. some 80km from the sea. some say these belong to early Arab missionaries.
what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhere
Thats why i asked christan grave yards are, old ones too are there but didn't get anything in net for islamic grave yardsCause Muhammad bin qasim was the first to have built a mosque in Pakistan so logically if he built a mosque, he left behind people who were supposed to pray in the mosque
When they die, they're supposed to be burried
Since this was among the first Muslim inhabitation efforts in south Asia
So first semeteries should also be in either Sindh or south India due to coastal trade with Arabs
They were the regions who interacted the most with the Arabs, Muslims
There's even references in Hadiths ( prophet's saying) about people of Sindh
Cheraman juma masjid me sabse purani kabristan hongi fir .Pakistan studies main parha tha arab Muslims k south India k coastal areas sa bahut puranay relations hain phir graves bhi wahin hon gi
Can you point the place where they exist ?
Jamali kamali mosque in Delhi is haunted.there are some graves in Sindh dating back to late 8th early 9th century. some 80km from the sea. some say these belong to early Arab missionaries.
what's with the haunted? mughals haunt Indians anyhow regardless buried anywhere
Jamali kamali mosque in Delhi is haunted.
I want to know the history behind them
Thanks
In delhi many places are haunted
No no sir , you are getting Me wrong .why disturb the sleeping?
No no sir , you are getting Me wrong .
Actually legend is if you go there, automatically shadows follow you
Has been razed many times, anyway thanks for infoDelhi should be razed to the ground.
Jinns. Whispering etcyou are shadowless?