which group would win. final post. who on each sides.



rules no nukes, both sides population support the war. Leadership is equal.



Group B is the Attacking force to begin the war.



Group B is made up of

China (major military and economic power of this group).

Russia

North Korea

Belarus



Group A is made up of

USA

NATO (Minus Turkey)

Japan

ROK

Taiwan

Australia

New Zealand



group A is more of a balanced and powerful of the two groups.





and this is why you see both Russia and China trying to pull USA away from NATO & it different pacific military allies.

