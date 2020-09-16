Which country will the USA invade next?

I think they will spend at least a couple of decades sorting their own house first. During this time they will be at China's throats at every forum and with every means possible.After the exit from Afghanistan on Sept 11 2021 which country do you think the US would be more likely to invade next?
Russia
China
Iran?
North korea
Syria?
Pakistan?
Or
Any South American country
Or
Any african country?
"All your base are belong to US!"The Seychelle Islands
OK OK, not a country, but it’s still my guess nonetheless.