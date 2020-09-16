What's new

Which country will the USA invade next?

C

Callisto

Apr 14, 2017
After the exit from Afghanistan on Sept 11 2021 which country do you think the US would be more likely to invade next?

Russia
China
Iran?
North korea
Syria?
Pakistan?
Or
Any South American country
Or
Any african country?
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
The Seychelle Islands

OK OK, not a country, but it’s still my guess nonetheless.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
Show's starting considering we had a close one with the Chinese ambassador in Quetta yesterday.
Once USA MIC is free of the shackles of Afghanistan it's gonna put it's full weight on countering China. Bonus points for figuring out that Pakistan is part of the equation on the opposite sides of US interests.
 
Invicta

Invicta

Mar 5, 2020
Callisto said:
After the exit from Afghanistan on Sept 11 2021 which country do you think the US would be more likely to invade next?

Russia
China
Iran?
North korea
Syria?
Pakistan?
Or
Any South American country
Or
Any african country?
I think they will spend at least a couple of decades sorting their own house first. During this time they will be at China's throats at every forum and with every means possible.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
iran, russia china depending on which one is sleeping. rigt now there is big action happening in ukraine.
 
