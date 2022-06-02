Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?​

Air Transport (Passengers Carried) (mil), 2020 or latestTransport | April 1, 2022Based on a comparison of 154 countries in 2020, China ranked the highest in air transport in terms of total passengers carried with 417 mil followed by USA and India. On the other end of the scale was Monaco with < 0.001 mil, Estonia with < 0.001 mil and Bosnia and Herzegovina with 0.002 mil.Total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached 1,809 mil in 2020 in the World according to the National Statistical Office. This is 134 % less than in the previous year and -45.3 % less than 10 years ago.Historically, total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached an all time high of 4,558 mil in 2019 and an all time low of 310 mil in 1970. The average annual growth amounted to 3.66 % since 1970.The top ranked country, China, accounted for 23.1 % of air transport in terms of total passengers carried in the world. The top 3 countries hold a 47.3 % share while the ten largest countries some 65.5 % in 2020.