Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?

Air Transport (Passengers Carried) (mil), 2020 or latest

Transport | April 1, 2022
Based on a comparison of 154 countries in 2020, China ranked the highest in air transport in terms of total passengers carried with 417 mil followed by USA and India. On the other end of the scale was Monaco with < 0.001 mil, Estonia with < 0.001 mil and Bosnia and Herzegovina with 0.002 mil.

Total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached 1,809 mil in 2020 in the World according to the National Statistical Office. This is 134 % less than in the previous year and -45.3 % less than 10 years ago.

Historically, total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached an all time high of 4,558 mil in 2019 and an all time low of 310 mil in 1970. The average annual growth amounted to 3.66 % since 1970.

The top ranked country, China, accounted for 23.1 % of air transport in terms of total passengers carried in the world. The top 3 countries hold a 47.3 % share while the ten largest countries some 65.5 % in 2020.

Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?

Air Transport (Passengers Carried) (mil), 2020 or latest
K

K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
This is interesting I always thought US would win hands down because By Air is the preferred mode of travel in US.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Although China is the world biggest aviation market, but most Chinese population still overwhelmingly prefer high speed railway, faster, cheaper, more convenient and good scenery trip.
Railway stations are all in the city centers well connected by multiple subway lines, but airports are all on the outskirts of the cities which takes time to get to, in terms of convenience, high speed railways wins hands down over air.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Jun 2, 2012
I would have imagined UAE to be up there - based on the fact that just one of their Airlines (Emirates) is the largest operators of both the B777 & a380.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Chinese needs to speed up the development and deployment of C-919 and C-929 to meet this insatiable fast growing aviation market in China.

e9ce29fe-c72d-4907-b8f3-b0ec1a88a7ff.jpg
 

