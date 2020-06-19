Which country/region has the most beautiful girls in the world?

Aramagedon
BANNED
- Apr 29, 2015
- 8,527
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
3 votes are allowed.
We know, but here is a playground to know people's taste and opinions.Every country has beautiful women
ab samjah me aaya itna kyon pithe ho aap ghar pe mamoo
Seriously? Egyptians are fat and saggy, most of them anyways!Egypt without doubt which you didn't put in options. And I vote for Pakistan. I always admires pakistani girls beauty.
Please common man give us some knowledge naab samjah me aaya itna kyon pithe ho aap ghar pe mamoo
mamoo ye galat baat hai ki apni galityan chuppanne ke liye aap mujh jaise hazza muskeen aur shahista aur shareef insaan ko badnaam ker rahe ho
Please cast itLatinas
They are included in 'Germany/France/UK' countries because there was no place to add them.Where are nordic countries?